Photo Gallery: Michigan Madness

Both basketball programs at Michigan are on a roll. The men are sitting at No. 6 in the preseason poll, while the women check in at No. 11. Juwan Howard and Kim Barnes-Arico are beloved by the fanbase and can obviously really coach.

Things are as bright as they've ever been around the Crisler Center and last night was proof of that. After both teams were introduced, they took part in a dance contest, a three-point shoot out, which Adrian Nunez won, and a dunk contest before turning up with Chicago rapper G Herbo. The lights were bright, the music was loud and the energy was definitely buzzing.