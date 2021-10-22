    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Photo Gallery: Michigan Madness

    Michigan basketball is flying high and last night was proof of that.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Both basketball programs at Michigan are on a roll. The men are sitting at No. 6 in the preseason poll, while the women check in at No. 11. Juwan Howard and Kim Barnes-Arico are beloved by the fanbase and can obviously really coach. 

    Things are as bright as they've ever been around the Crisler Center and last night was proof of that. After both teams were introduced, they took part in a dance contest, a three-point shoot out, which Adrian Nunez won, and a dunk contest before turning up with Chicago rapper G Herbo. The lights were bright, the music was loud and the energy was definitely buzzing. 

    IMG_0636
    33
    Gallery
    33 Images

    juwan howard
    Basketball

    Photo Gallery: Michigan Madness

    1 minute ago
    blake corum
    Football

    Haskins And Corum Must Continue To Earn Yards After Contact For Michigan To Be Successful In Marquee Matchups

    2 hours ago
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    2022 Quarterback Has Michigan In Final Three As Decision Nears

    23 hours ago
    pat fitzgerald ryan hilinski 68
    Football

    Discussing Northwestern, George Jewett Trophy, Second Half Of Michigan's Season

    Oct 21, 2021
    pat fitzgerald
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Northwestern Is Up Next

    Oct 20, 2021
    hassan haskins
    Football

    No. 6 Michigan Sitting Pretty in Latest Mock 12-Team Playoff

    Oct 20, 2021
    blake corum pff
    Football

    Highest-Graded Wolverines Through Six Games, Other Trends At Halfway Point

    Oct 19, 2021
    cornelius johnson hassan haskins
    Football

    14 In, 14 Out: Will The AP Poll's Wild Ride Continue?

    Oct 19, 2021