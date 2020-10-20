Mike Smith Compares Role At Columbia To New Role At Michigan

As a graduate transfer from Columbia, Mike Smith is getting used to a brand new game in the Big Ten. Guys are bigger, stronger and faster than anyone he faced in the Ivy League and because of that, he's had to alter his game.

At Columbia, Smith was the man. He dominated the ball while creating for himself and others. At Michigan he doesn't need to do that and he's actually excited for how the offense can look with everyone sharing the ball like we've seen in the past.