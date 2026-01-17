Former Michigan State linebacker commits to Michigan

Michigan has been seeking help at the linebacker position and it gained a commitment from former Michigan State Spartan, Aisea Moa, earlier this morning. Aisea Moa started his career playing for new Michigan Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill at BYU, where he spent his first two seasons, before transferring to Michigan State for the 2025 season.

He's also the older brother of the other newest Michigan commit, 4-star ATH Salesi Moa, who committed to the Wolverines live last night during the high school All-Star Polynesian Bowl. Salesi is a very highly rated player according to 247 Sports, who has him rated 76th nationally. He will likely play mostly wide receiver at Michigan, but he could also play in the defensive backfield if needed.

Aisea Moa's Impact

Aisea is a 6'2" 235 lb. linebacker with one year of eligibility remaining, and he chose to spend it with the Wolverines. Aisea Moa is likely more of a depth piece for the Wolverines, as he's made only 29 tackles in his three-year career thus far. He could also play on special teams as Michigan will surely need more big bodies like his to play on Michigan's special teams units next season.

He will join fellow linebackers Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor, and Zach Ludwig as the more experienced players in the Michigan linebacker room. Michigan also signed linebackers Aden Reeder, Kaden Catchings, and Markel Dabney in the 2026 recruiting class who will all try to compete for snaps as well.

Aisea Moa will bring some much needed experience to the position as the Wolverines are set to lose Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder from the position off the 2025 Michigan football team. He'll be a Senior in 2026, and also has experience playing in Jay Hill's defense from his first stop in college at BYU. Michigan is likely not yet done at the linebacker position in terms of seeking more help and experience given all they lost from their 2025 linebacker room.

Arguably the biggest aspect of his commitment is the fact that he will come to Michigan to play with his younger brother, the very talented Salesi Moa. Gaining the commitment of both of the Moa brothers is a nice win on the recruiting trail for new Head Coach Kyle Whittingham as they both play positions of need for the Wolverines. It'll be interesting to see how much each of them play for the 2026 team but both of them have the potential to make an immediate impact for Michigan football as they enter next season.