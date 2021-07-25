Further Proof That Michigan Is An Elite Basketball School
Though the football program receives most of the attention, the basketball program at the University of Michigan has established itself as a legitimate national title threat year after year.
The Wolverines have captured three regular season conference championships since 2012 and two conference tournament championships since 2017. Additionally, Michigan has made nine NCAA tournament appearances since 2011 - including six appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four appearances in the Elite Eight, two appearances in the Final Four and two appearances in the National Championship game.
Given the long track record of success that exists within the Michigan Basketball program, it's not surprising to see that NBA executives traditionally place a high-value on the players coming out of Ann Arbor. In fact, no other program within the Big Ten conference has produced more first-round NBA talent than the University of Michigan.
The University of Michigan comes in at No. 6 overall in first-round NBA Draft picks with 27 all-time, just behind No. 5 Kansas (33), No. 4 UCLA (39), No. 3 Duke (48), No. 2 North Carolina (52) and No. 1 Kentucky (54).
You can see the complete list of all 27 Wolverines who were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft below:
- Cazzie Russell, 1966 - New York Knicks
- Rudy Tomjanovich, 1970 - San Diego Rockets
- Campy Russell, 1974 - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ricky Green, 1977 - Golden State Warriors
- Phil Hubbard, 1979 - Detroit Pistons
- Mike McGee, 1981 - Los Angeles Lakers
- Tim McCormick, 1984 - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Roy Tarpley, 1986 - Dallas Mavericks
- Gary Grant, 1988 - Seattle Super Sonics
- Glen Rice, 1989 - Miami Heat
- Loy Vaught, 1990 - Los Angeles Clippers
- Terry Mills, 1990 - Milwaukee Bucks
- Rumeal Robinson, 1990 - Atlanta Hawks
- Chris Webber, 1993 - Orlando Magic
- Jalen Rose, 1994 - Denver Nuggets
- Juwan Howard, 1994 - Washington Bullets
- Maurice Taylor, 1997 - Los Angeles Clippers
- Robert Traylor, 1998 - Dallas Mavericks
- Jamal Crawford, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tim Hardaway Jr., 2013 - New York Knicks
- Trey Burke, 2013 - Utah Jazz
- Mitch McGary, 2014 - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nik Stauskas, 2014 - Sacramento Kings
- Carris Lavert, 2016 - Brooklyn Nets
- DJ Wilson, 2017 - Milwaukee Bucks
- Moritz Wagner, 2018 - Los Angeles Lakers
- Jordan Poole, 2019 - Golden State Warriors