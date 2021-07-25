Further Proof That Michigan Is An Elite Basketball School

The University of Michigan Basketball program routinely produces some of the top talent found anywhere in the nation.

Though the football program receives most of the attention, the basketball program at the University of Michigan has established itself as a legitimate national title threat year after year.

The Wolverines have captured three regular season conference championships since 2012 and two conference tournament championships since 2017. Additionally, Michigan has made nine NCAA tournament appearances since 2011 - including six appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four appearances in the Elite Eight, two appearances in the Final Four and two appearances in the National Championship game.

Given the long track record of success that exists within the Michigan Basketball program, it's not surprising to see that NBA executives traditionally place a high-value on the players coming out of Ann Arbor. In fact, no other program within the Big Ten conference has produced more first-round NBA talent than the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan comes in at No. 6 overall in first-round NBA Draft picks with 27 all-time, just behind No. 5 Kansas (33), No. 4 UCLA (39), No. 3 Duke (48), No. 2 North Carolina (52) and No. 1 Kentucky (54).

You can see the complete list of all 27 Wolverines who were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft below: