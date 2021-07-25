Sports Illustrated home
Further Proof That Michigan Is An Elite Basketball School

The University of Michigan Basketball program routinely produces some of the top talent found anywhere in the nation.
Though the football program receives most of the attention, the basketball program at the University of Michigan has established itself as a legitimate national title threat year after year.  

The Wolverines have captured three regular season conference championships since 2012 and two conference tournament championships since 2017.  Additionally, Michigan has made nine NCAA tournament appearances since 2011 - including six appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four appearances in the Elite Eight, two appearances in the Final Four and two appearances in the National Championship game.

Given the long track record of success that exists within the Michigan Basketball program, it's not surprising to see that NBA executives traditionally place a high-value on the players coming out of Ann Arbor.  In fact, no other program within the Big Ten conference has produced more first-round NBA talent than the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan comes in at No. 6 overall in first-round NBA Draft picks with 27 all-time, just behind No. 5 Kansas (33), No. 4 UCLA (39), No. 3 Duke (48), No. 2 North Carolina (52) and No. 1 Kentucky (54).

You can see the complete list of all 27 Wolverines who were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft below: 

  1. Cazzie Russell, 1966 - New York Knicks
  2. Rudy Tomjanovich, 1970 - San Diego Rockets
  3. Campy Russell, 1974 - Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Ricky Green, 1977 - Golden State Warriors
  5. Phil Hubbard, 1979 - Detroit Pistons
  6. Mike McGee, 1981 - Los Angeles Lakers
  7. Tim McCormick, 1984 - Cleveland Cavaliers
  8. Roy Tarpley, 1986 - Dallas Mavericks
  9. Gary Grant, 1988 - Seattle Super Sonics 
  10. Glen Rice, 1989 - Miami Heat
  11. Loy Vaught, 1990 - Los Angeles Clippers
  12. Terry Mills, 1990 - Milwaukee Bucks
  13. Rumeal Robinson, 1990 - Atlanta Hawks 
  14. Chris Webber, 1993 - Orlando Magic
  15. Jalen Rose, 1994 - Denver Nuggets
  16. Juwan Howard, 1994 - Washington Bullets
  17. Maurice Taylor, 1997 - Los Angeles Clippers
  18. Robert Traylor, 1998 - Dallas Mavericks
  19. Jamal Crawford, Cleveland Cavaliers
  20. Tim Hardaway Jr., 2013 - New York Knicks
  21. Trey Burke, 2013 - Utah Jazz
  22. Mitch McGary, 2014 - Oklahoma City Thunder
  23. Nik Stauskas, 2014 - Sacramento Kings
  24. Carris Lavert, 2016 - Brooklyn Nets
  25. DJ Wilson, 2017 - Milwaukee Bucks
  26. Moritz Wagner, 2018 - Los Angeles Lakers
  27. Jordan Poole, 2019 - Golden State Warriors

