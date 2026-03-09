Michigan Concludes Regular Season Inside Top Five of College Basketball AP Poll

For the 14th consecutive week, the Michigan men’s basketball team remains inside the top five of the AP College Basketball Poll. In week 18, the Wolverines came in slotted at No. 3 for the third straight week.

Duke came in at No. 1 with 56 first-place votes, while Arizona was second with four first-place votes. Florida and Houston rounded out the top-five.

Looking back

The Maize and Blue concluded their regular season yesterday with a 10-point win over rival Michigan State at the Crisler Center. Michigan finished its season 29-2, the best record in program history. UofM also finished with a perfect 11-0 record in road games, the first time that has been done since Indiana did so in the 1975-76 season.

This past week started with a nail-biting 71-68 victory over Iowa on the road on Thursday (March 5). It was the first game the Wolverines didn’t have their star backup point guard, L.J. Cason.

In the 90-80 win over MSU yesterday, Yaxel Lendeborg was nothing short of impressive. He finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with a block, a steal, three rebounds and three assists.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) hugs forward Will Tschetter (42) after a play against Michigan State during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan and the AP Poll

Three weeks ago UofM made the jump to No. 1 for the first time this season. It marked the first time the program had been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Michigan's Trey McKenney celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking ahead

It is now officially postseason time and the Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Their first game will be on March 13 at 11 a.m. CT in Chicago, Ill.

The Wolverines are almost certainly a lock to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well, regardless of the results of the conference tournament.