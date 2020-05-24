SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Make A Choice: Nik Stauskas Or Duncan Robinson

Brandon Brown

Duncan Robinson and Nik Stauskas are two of the best shooters in Michigan history both from three-point range and from the free throw line.

Robinson finished his Michigan career as an 86.4% shooter from the charity stripe and was usually pretty clutch from wherever he stood on the floor. Those skills have spilled over to the NBA where he's now a bonafide starter for the Miami Heat.

Even though Stauskas shot a slightly worse percentage from the free throw line, he'd probably be described as more clutch than Robinson. His 83.2% is still damn good but a few points below Robinson's mark.

So here's the scenario:

Michigan is down by two points with less than a second to play. The shooter of your choice just got fouled while going to the basket and is now shooting two. Who would you rather have shooting those game-winning free throws — Stauskas or Robinson?

My Pick

Despite being slightly worse at the line, I'm taking Stauskas. 

I loved and still love watching Duncan Robinson shoot the ball, but Stauskas was a killer while at Michigan. If you search Google, there is photo after photo of Stauskas scowling and chirping at the opponent after knocking down a big shot or driving to the lane to finish over someone. 

I know that doesn't make you a better free-throw shooter, but I do think it gives a player more confidence and Stauskas was overflowing with swagger while in Ann Arbor.

If I need a three pointer at the buzzer, a hard drive to the hole with time winding down or two free throws to snatch a victory out of the jaws of defeat, I'm taking Stauskas.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offered 2022 OT Laakea Kapoi Talks Connection With Shaun Nua

Rising 2022 offensive tackle Laakea Kapoi was on the receiving end of an offer from Michigan Friday and shared his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter

Pro Football Focus Says Paye And Evans Need Season Most

Several Michigan players were hoping to boost their draft stock with a strong 2020 season, but who had the most to gain?

Eric Rutter

When Will We Have Big Ten Football?

It's being reported that the Big Ten could play football much sooner than we thought when the season was initially cancelled.

BrandonBrown

The Big Ten Is Backtracking More Every Day

Three weeks after announcing it was postponing its college football season, the Big Ten is seemingly reversing course.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down Jalen Mayfield And Ambry Thomas Going Pro

With recent reports indicating that a Big Ten season could start earlier than expected, decisions to go pro now seem too hasty.

BrandonBrown

Talking The Cancelled Season, The Gap Between U-M And Ohio State, Juwan Howard, More

Without football there are still several things to talk about as we get into the month of September.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Offers 2022 Four-Star RB Tavorus Jones

Junior running back Tavorus Jones has been on an upward trajectory all summer, and his hard work has culminated most recently in a Michigan offer.

Eric Rutter

Ben Mason On His Position Switches, Social Justice Issues, Getting Through The Pandemic, More

Ben Mason does a phenomenal job of giving well thought out, level headed answers to every question that comes his way.

BrandonBrown

Football Chatter: A B10 Vote Today Would Not Have Canceled The Fall Season

We share the latest on what we're hearing from sources at Michigan and within the Big Ten.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

Across

Aidan Hutchinson Talks NFL Decision, Kevin Warren's Ruling, Social Justice Issues, More

As he prepares for his junior year, Aidan Hutchinson has become one of the more outspoken leaders on Michigan's roster.

BrandonBrown