Five-Star Center Chet Holmgren puts Michigan in Final Seven

It has been a big week for Michigan basketball on the 2021 recruiting trail. Shortly after landing a commitment from four-star forward Isaiah Barnes, the Wolverines were named to the final seven for Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha five-star center Chet Holmgren.

According to Rivals.com, Holmgren is the No. 1 player at his position in the '21 cycle and the No. 4 prospect overall. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has certainly not showed any timidness or trepidation in pursuing the top prospects in the country during his stint in Ann Arbor, and his approach regarding Holmgren reflects that.

Joining Michigan in Holmgren's top group was Minnesota, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Georgetown, North Carolina and Memphis.

Standing at 7-foot and 190 pounds, Holmgren is clearly in need of some development from a weight training standpoint, but he is such a highly regarded prospect due to his touch and skill set. Whether down low or standing on the perimeter, Holmgren is a scoring threat and had a soft touch. He has a good touch around the basket and has access to shots that other players could not attempt.

From a defensive standpoint, Holmgren is a shot-blocking threat that can more than hold his own from a rebounding standpoint as well, so he is an impact player on both ends of the floor, which is reflected in his ranking.

Locking in an official visit from Holmgren would be an important step for the Michigan coaching staff to take, but the current outlook from a recruiting standpoint is murky at best. Earlier this week, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period until after August 31, so Holmgren and other prospects will have to wait a bit longer to meet with coaches on campus.

Still, Michigan is well in the thick of it for Holmgren, and he could be a prized centerpiece to the Wolverines' 2021 class.

Do you think Michigan can secure an official visit with top five overall prospect Chet Holmgren? Will Coach Howard's experience as an NBA big man help out in this recruiting effort? Let us know!