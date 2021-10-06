October 6, 2021
Juwan Howard Stays Hot On The Recruiting Trail

Juwan Howard has now picked up commitments on back-to-back days.
Juwan Howard absolutely crushed it with the 2021 class and is off to a great start in the 2022 class, which got a boost yesterday with the commitment of four-star power forward Gregg Glenn. Today, Howard has picked up a sharp shooting youngster in the 2024 class.

Atlanta Lovett School point guard Christian Anderson announced his pledge via social media on the heels of a visit to Michigan a couple weeks ago. 

christian anderson

Anderson is listed at just 5-8, 125 pounds, but he's still just a baby. When you look at his face and his build, you can tell he's nowhere near his final size. Despite being small right now, he's billed as one of the best shooters in the entire country regardless of class. There are videos all over YouTube of him draining 5, 6, 7 even 10 three pointers in a row from a distance that would impress Steph Curry.

Anderson's commitment is unique. There aren't very many 2024 prospects committed around the country and Michigan doesn't even have a pledge in the 2023 class yet. Still, Anderson is the kind of young man that is about his business and won't be out looking for a new home every other weekend. He has called Michigan a "special place" in the past and truly seems beyond content with his decision despite having more than two years of high school left. 

