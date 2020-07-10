Kobe Bufkin is a Wolverine

In a not-so surprising development, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Grand Rapids Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin has committed to Michigan.

Bufkin is the third member of Michigan's 2021 class as he joins Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) High three-star power forward Will Tschetter.

Bufkin is a smooth, composed shooting guard who can really fill it up from the outside. The lefty checks in at 6-4, 175 pounds and really possesses a lot of skill. He's got great length and is really bouncy, but plays with such good pace that he's not often described as an explosive player, but he absolutely is.

As one of the top players in the state of Michigan, Bufkin averaged 22 points per game last season and earned Michigan AP All-State and Grand Rapids Dream Team honors as a sophomore and junior. Over the course of his prep career he has reeled in offers from schools like DePaul, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and TCU among others.

Bufkin is considered the No. 78 overall player nationally and the No. 15 shooting guard in the country per the 247 Sports Composite.