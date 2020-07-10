WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Kobe Bufkin is a Wolverine

BrandonBrown

In a not-so surprising development, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Grand Rapids Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin has committed to Michigan.

Bufkin is the third member of Michigan's 2021 class as he joins Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) High three-star power forward Will Tschetter.

Bufkin is a smooth, composed shooting guard who can really fill it up from the outside. The lefty checks in at 6-4, 175 pounds and really possesses a lot of skill. He's got great length and is really bouncy, but plays with such good pace that he's not often described as an explosive player, but he absolutely is.

As one of the top players in the state of Michigan, Bufkin averaged 22 points per game last season and earned Michigan AP All-State and Grand Rapids Dream Team honors as a sophomore and junior. Over the course of his prep career he has reeled in offers from schools like DePaul, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and TCU among others.

Bufkin is considered the No. 78 overall player nationally and the No. 15 shooting guard in the country per the 247 Sports Composite.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Xavier Worthy Goes Blue, Says Michigan Feels Like Home

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest players in the 2021 cycle, and the speedster announced earlier today that he will be playing college football at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

by

John Garcia Jr

Four Positive Test Results In Michigan COVID-19 Testing Update

Michigan released the results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing, and the Wolverines are still reporting rather low numbers of positive cases.

Eric Rutter

THE Game In September? Anything Is Possible In 2020

With the Big Ten announcement July 9 the conference would only play league games in 2020, there is a possibility THE Game could be played in September or October.

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Matt Hibner

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a great job at identifying tight end talent and it looks like they've done it again with Matt Hibner.

BrandonBrown

Michigan not going to Washington is such a Bummer

The Big Ten announced today that teams would only play conference games effectively cancelling the game between Michigan and Washington.

BrandonBrown

Daily Brief: Big Ten Announcement Sets Wheels In Motion

Wolverine Digest publisher Michael Spath offers some thoughts on the Big Ten's announcement of a conference-only schedule for 2020.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Target Film Study: Xavier Worthy

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a dynamic prospect that Michigan is determined to add to its 2021 class due to his rare combination of speed and knack for making plays.

Eric Rutter

Report: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Schedule For 2020

According to a report from The Athletic, the Big Ten is set to announce a conference-only 2020 schedule for its 14 institutions.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

Instant Analysis: What Our Big Ten Publishers Are Saying About Conference-Only Schedules

The Big Ten will not be participating in non-conference athletics for the fall sports season. What does that mean for the 14 Big Ten programs?

Eric Rutter

What We Know Regarding The Elimination of Non-Conference Games

Without non-conference games to play this fall, Michigan football could partake in a very peculiar 2020 season. Here is what is known so far.

Eric Rutter