Will Tschetter: What isn't there to Like about Michigan?

Stewartville (Minn.) High power forward Will Tschetter is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and is currently unranked by 247Sports. However, after averaging 34.4 points and 10.8 rebounds as a junior, he's racked up more than 15 offers and will very likely rack up some more stars as well.

The 6-8, 225-pounder's most prominent offers are from Michigan, Minnesota, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, and many feel like U-M and the home state Gophers are in the best position to land him. He's playing things pretty close to the vest, but he admits that Juwan Howard and Co. have done a good job with him.

"Everything with Michigan has been great," Tschetter said. "Every interaction has been great and the Zoom and phone calls have been positive. Coach Howard and his staff seem to have a great idea of the player and young people they want to recruit and it is an honor to be one of those people.

"What isn’t there to like about Coach Howard? He seems to have a great grasp of basketball knowledge, he is down to earth and has a great story about growing up and being a part of the Fab 5. He seems to have many life lessons that he shares."

Howard is actively involved in recruiting Tschetter, but so is assistant coach Phill Martelli. As a long-time head coach himself, Martelli seems to know just what to say to his targets.

"Coach Martelli is the other coach that is leading my recruitment and he is super upfront and honest about the recruiting process as a whole," Tschetter said. "I have really enjoyed not only our conversations but his insight into the game of basketball."

It's not just about basketball for Tschetter, though. He's a serious student is definitely drawn to Michigan's academic standing as well.

"It is no secret how great of a school Michigan is," Tschetter said. "From a basketball side of things, my family has always grown up Big Ten basketball fans and anyone who is a Big Ten fan knows that Michigan is one of the most historic programs there is."

Without really being able to take any visits, Tschetter is trying to progress through his recruitment the best he can, but it's been tough. Still, U-M has done a great job adapting and the Minnesota native seems to be pretty high on the Wolverines, even though he won't give away too much.

"Michigan has been recruiting me great," he said. "They are always available to answer any questions that I may have and are reaching out on a very consistent basis, which is pretty cool for them to show that kind of interest.

"Most of the schools that have offered me are heavily involved and Michigan has made me feel like a priority for sure."

Tschetter doesn't know exactly when he'll pull the trigger and end his recruitment, but he does know that he'll make a decision before the basketball seasons starts. For now, he's not listing any favorites, but it's clear that U-M is in a good spot.