WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Steve's Pick: The First Step Of 1989's Magical Run

Steve Deace

An interim coach with a team known for early NCAA Tournament flame outs began its storybook run in the 1989 NCAA Tournament against Xavier.

March 17, 1989, Atlanta: Third-seeded Michigan led the nation in shooting and was loaded with future pros, but the Wolverines were talent-laden the past several seasons, too. Yet that didn't stop them from only making it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament once in the last four years, despite being seeded lower than third only once as well. 

So it was a popular upset pick by many of the pundits, including ESPN's Dick Vitale, to pick 14th-seeded Xavier to pull off the first round shocker at the Omni in Atlanta. And it almost happened, if not for a little-used/known reserve named Demetrius Calip, who came off the bench to spark the Wolverines to a 92-87 survival win over the Musketeers. 

Calip was the outlier in that opening round game, while Glen Rice took over from there to have arguably the greatest run any player has ever had in the history of March Madness. The end result was something nobody predicted beforehand -- Michigan finally won the NCAA Tournament, and shockingly did so with interim coach Steve Fisher at the helm. 

What's your favorite Michigan first round NCAA Tournament win? Let us know in the comments. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Basketball New And Notes

Sports are on hold but Michigan basketball developments are not.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Analysts: Michigan Football Players Have To Find A Way

Spring practice has been cancelled, but competitors will always find a way, a trio of former Wolverines shared.

MichaelSpath

Long, Rangy Wide Receiver Hal Presley Reacts To Michigan Offer

Michigan has targeted smaller, quicker receivers over the last couple of recruiting classes but Hal Presley fills other needs at 6-4.

Eric Rutter

Brandon's Pick: Reveling In Michigan's 62-59 Upset Win Over Clemson

Michigan pulled off a slight upset over Clemson in the 7-10 matchup in the 2009 NCAA tournament.

Brandon Brown

Dream Season 1997: Colorado

The Sporting News declared Michigan mediocre in its preseason preview, and anointed the Buffaloes number one at the same time. Coincidentally, those two opposing views would clash in the season-opener.

Steve Deace

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Expert Breaks Down The Tom Brady Acquisition

Tom Brady will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Here are several details surrounding that development.

Brandon Brown

Michael's Pick: Relive Michigan's 92-91 Win Over Oklahoma State

The NCAA Tournament was supposed to start today, and at Wolverine Digest we'll relive some of Michigan's best wins with our individual picks.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/19/20

Current events have changed me from pessimistic to optimistic that Isaiah Todd does, indeed, end up playing for Michigan next season.

Steve Deace

Video: How Canceling Spring Practice Impacts Michigan

Wolverine Digest editor Michael Spath breaks down the possible impact of cancelling spring practice for Michigan (and other NCAA teams).

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Five-Star Running Back TreVeyon Henderson Lists Michigan In Top Group

Michigan is in the mix for a five-star running back and several other talented backs as well.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy