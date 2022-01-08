Skip to main content
Michigan/Michigan State Basketball Game Postponed

It's not surprising given Michigan's roster situation, but it still stinks.

The matchup between Michigan and Michigan State has officially been postponed. The full release from the university is below.

The University of Michigan announced today (Saturday, Jan. 8) that the Wolverines men's basketball game against Michigan State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program.

On Friday night following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available.

The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.

The U-M Ticket Office will provide further information to ticket purchasers as soon as possible. Fans with questions may contact the ticket office via email at mtickets@umich.edu.

Michigan's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Purdue. That game is set for a 9 p.m. tip-off on ESPN2.

