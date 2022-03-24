Skip to main content

Michigan Basketball In The Sweet 16, Spring Football, Spring Game Approaching

Michigan basketball is one step away from the Elite Eight.

Michigan spring practice is winding down and will culminate on April 2 with some semblance of a spring game. Obviously JJ McCarthy will miss the action, but returning quarterback Cade McNamara, stud playmakers Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and AJ Henning, along with several highly touted freshmen and new center Olu Oluwatimi will likely be on the field. Everyone is anxious to see the new version of the Wolverines after last season's run and April 2 will be our first chance to do so.

All that is down the line a bit, as we prepare for Michigan's Sweet 16 matchup with Villanova tonight. The Wildcats are favored, but not by much. Hunter Dickinson should have his way against an undersized Villanova team. Obviously the Cats are well coached and veteran led, but a lot of people think U-M has more than a puncher's chance to win.

We discuss all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

