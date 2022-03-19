Skip to main content

PREVIEW: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee

The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will look to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in the last six seasons later this afternoon when they face No. 3 Tennessee. 

Here's everything you need to know about today's matchup:

  • Tipoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS.
  • The Wolverines are expected to be at full-strength with the return of veteran point guard Devante Jones, who missed the first round of the tournament due to a concussion suffered in practice. 
  • Saturday's meeting between Michigan and Tennessee is their 12th meeting all-time (dating back to 1958).
  • The last meeting between the two programs occurred in Indianapolis during the 2014 NCAA Tournament - with Michigan defeating Tennessee by a score of 73-71.
  • Michigan is 6-5 all-time against Tennessee 
  • The Vols are six-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook
  • Michigan vs. Tennessee spread: Vols -6
  • Michigan vs. Tennessee over/under: 136.5 points
  • Michigan vs. Tennessee money line: Wolverines +220, Vols -270
  • MICH: It is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season.
  • TENN: It is 13-8 ATS as a favorite of five or more.
  • MICH IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Dickinson, C - 18.4 PPG, 8.3 REB
  • TENN IMPACT PLAYER: Kennedy Chandler, G - 13.8 PPG, 4.6 AST
