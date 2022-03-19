PREVIEW: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee
The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will take on No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.
The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will look to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in the last six seasons later this afternoon when they face No. 3 Tennessee.
Here's everything you need to know about today's matchup:
- Tipoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS.
- The Wolverines are expected to be at full-strength with the return of veteran point guard Devante Jones, who missed the first round of the tournament due to a concussion suffered in practice.
- Saturday's meeting between Michigan and Tennessee is their 12th meeting all-time (dating back to 1958).
- The last meeting between the two programs occurred in Indianapolis during the 2014 NCAA Tournament - with Michigan defeating Tennessee by a score of 73-71.
- Michigan is 6-5 all-time against Tennessee
- The Vols are six-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook
- Michigan vs. Tennessee spread: Vols -6
- Michigan vs. Tennessee over/under: 136.5 points
- Michigan vs. Tennessee money line: Wolverines +220, Vols -270
- MICH: It is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season.
- TENN: It is 13-8 ATS as a favorite of five or more.
- MICH IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Dickinson, C - 18.4 PPG, 8.3 REB
- TENN IMPACT PLAYER: Kennedy Chandler, G - 13.8 PPG, 4.6 AST
