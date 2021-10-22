Nobody Is Doing It Like The University Of Michigan

    • October 22, 2021
    The University Of Michigan Is Flexing Its Muscle As One Of The Top Athletic Institutions In The World

    A host of new rankings shows that University of Michigan athletics is dominating well beyond the gridiron and hardwood.
    When it comes to the world of college athletics, few can compete with the power of the University of Michigan. With access to a top flight education and some of the best resources found anywhere in the world, UM is often the destination of choice for many highly rated recruits.

    As a result of the tremendous recruiting success across all sports, the University of Michigan currently features 11 different teams ranked in the top-15 of their respective sports. As if that isn't impressive enough, eight of the 11 teams are ranked within the top-ten of their respective sports. 

    Here's the complete list:

    • Men's Ice Hockey: No. 1
    • Women's Field Hockey: No. 2
    • Women's Swim and Dive: No. 4
    • Wrestling: No. 5
    • Men's Basketball: No. 6
    • Football: No. 6
    • Men's Swim and Dive: No. 6
    • Women's Cross Country: No. 9
    • Women's Basketball: No. 11
    • Men's Cross Country: No. 15
    • Women's Golf: No. 15

