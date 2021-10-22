Nobody Is Doing It Like The University Of Michigan

A host of new rankings shows that University of Michigan athletics is dominating well beyond the gridiron and hardwood.

When it comes to the world of college athletics, few can compete with the power of the University of Michigan. With access to a top flight education and some of the best resources found anywhere in the world, UM is often the destination of choice for many highly rated recruits.

As a result of the tremendous recruiting success across all sports, the University of Michigan currently features 11 different teams ranked in the top-15 of their respective sports. As if that isn't impressive enough, eight of the 11 teams are ranked within the top-ten of their respective sports.

Here's the complete list: