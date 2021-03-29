FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
LISTEN: Ep. 3: Recapping Hoops Win Over Florida State, Previewing UCLA, Giles Jackson's Transfer And Football Overall

Michigan basketball is rolling, which is a lot of fun to talk about, while Giles Jackson decides to leave the football program, which is a bummer.
Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating Florida State in the Sweet 16 and will take on UCLA tomorrow night. The Wolverines didn't have their best stuff against the Seminoles but they still dominated the No. 4 team in the region. Chris Breiler and myself talk about that win, the upcoming matchup against the Bruins and Giles Jackson's departure from the football program. We may also launch into a few other things within and around the football team.

