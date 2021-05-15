LOOK: Juwan Howard Hangs With Members Of Michigan Football Staff

Howard's influence continues to grow throughout the University of Michigan community, and it's great to see.

It's a beautiful weekend in Michigan and members of the Michigan coaching staff are soaking it in.

Earlier this afternoon, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis shared a photo to his social media account with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Michigan Basketball head coach Juwan Howard. Gattis, clearly a fan of Howard, added the following caption: "No one more inspiring! A real one my brother!"

Head basketball coach Juwan Howard meets up with Michigan Football assistant coaches Josh Gattis and Mike Macdonald.

Based on the success that Juwan Howard has achieved during his short time as head basketball coach at the University of Michigan, I think most would agree that his influence would be a welcome addition to the Michigan Football program as well.

Howard is fresh off of a phenomenal season with the men's basketball program, putting together a 14-3 regular season record that included a regular season Big Ten championship and a trip to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament - the deepest run of any team within the conference. From a personal standpoint, the accolades came pouring in following Howard's second year in Ann Arbor. After Michigan earned the No. 1 seed heading into the NCAA tournament, Howard became the first person in NCAA history to enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed as both a player and a coach, was named the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year, Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year and awarded the Henry Iba Award by the USBWA.

While there are several question marks surrounding the football program heading into the 2021 season, the basketball program looks well-positioned to once again make a run at the conference title and a deep run within the NCAA tournament. Howard's Wolverines welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, along with transfer point guard standout Devante Jones. In addition to the swell of new talent set to arrive in Ann Arbor, Howard will also welcome back Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson, veteran guard Eli Brooks, veteran forward Brandon Johns Jr. and a whole host of others who gained significant experience during the 2021 season.