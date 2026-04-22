Michigan Still in Heavy Pursuit For One of Top Transfers in College Basketball

One week ago, it looked to be Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina battling it out to land college basketball's No. 5 player out of the transfer portal in Wake Forest forward Juke Harris.

Now, it looks like the Tar Heels could be out of the running as On3's Pete Nakos reported it's "unlikely" North Carolina will add Harris based on having a likely cutoff date for a decision and not wanting to miss out on a couple other targets.

Juke Harris recruitment: Where Michigan, North Carolina & Tennessee stand as the portal closes👀



(via @PeteNakos)



Intel: https://t.co/lcC8glqYbn pic.twitter.com/4Ky6AEGVo7 — On3 (@On3) April 21, 2026

Nakos reported sources told On3 Harris has not informed any schools of a timeline for a decision as he continues to go through the NBA Draft process.

With the Tar Heels likely out, that leaves the Wolverines and Volunteers as the top schools in the running to land the ACC's Most Improved Player in 2025-26.

Nakos reported that sources have told On3 Harris remains a target for the Wolverines , with one source mentioning that it feels like Michigan is still bidding to land him. Nakos also confirmed Harris and head coach Dusty May were in Los Angeles at the same time last week, but was unable to confirm that the two met in LA despite it being highly speculated.

As far as Tennessee goes, Nakos reported Harris and the Volunteers continue to communicate. The Volunteers recruited Harris out of high school, so there is some familiarity that exists between the Tennessee staff and the Wake transfer.

Nakos pointed out that Tennessee has mostly constructed its roster for next season at this point, making it easier for them to stay locked in on Harris before he's ready to make a final decision on his future.

Harris' NIL price, according to Nakos' report, continues to be upwards of $3 million, buy that number could rise the longer this plays out.

Harris, a current sophomore, has spent two seasons at Wake Forest.

As a freshman last year, he averaged 19 minutes per game, scoring 6.1 points per contest with 2.8 rebounds per game.

This past season, Harris saw a huge jump in both minutes and production, playing 35 minutes per game and averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Last month, Harris was named the ACC's Most Improved Player after his scoring increase from last season was the highest of any Division I player. Additionally, the Salisbury, N.C. native was named a second-team All-ACC selection.

How heavily should Michigan pursue Harris?

While Michigan is a healthy program as it relates to Name, Image and Likeness and what they can offer, the Wolverines should be very careful about getting into any bidding wars to land any player.

As seen with Michigan's national title team, while some of the stars on the team were paid plenty of money, it's also vital to make sure a program has a collection of players that fit the system and what the coaches are asking for, which is what the Wolverines had this past season.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A collection of players giving up personal stats and sacrificing some minutes for the betterment of the team is ultimately what led to the Wolverines finding themselves on top of the sport.

Even when recruiting star Yaxel Lendeborg last offseason, Lendeborg previously told the AP that money was not the end all, be all in his decision. In fact, he said if he would have been worried about money alone, he would have played at Kentucky this past season, saying the Wildcats offered much more.

"What if I mess up my career because I chased the money instead of a future? Another big reason why I went with Dusty (May) was he didn’t talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals," Lendeborg told the AP.

If Michigan does end up landing Harris, the staff will do a good job of making sure that he is going to play in a way that both enhances his strengths and growth as a player, while also being able to play within the Wolverines' structure that has led them to their winning ways.