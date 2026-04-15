5 Transfer Portal Players Michigan Should Still Target

The college basketball offseason is in full force right now as teams are trying to set their rosters for next season. The Michigan Wolverines, coming off a national title, are just one team that is trying to navigate uncertainty in this day and age of collegiate athletics.

The Wolverines are set to lose four seniors, and Michigan has had two players enter the transfer portal. As of now, Michigan is waiting to see what Aday Mara and Morez Johnson are going to do, but Dusty May has been working behind the scenes to make sure his team can compete for a national title next year.

Michigan has already received a commitment from Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella, but the Wolverines could look to take one or two more players from the portal — especially if they lose both Mara and Johnson.

Here are five players Michigan should keep tabs on.

Guard Juke Harris — Wake Forest

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Michigan appeared to be trending to gain a commitment from one of the most improved players in the country last season. The 6'7" combo guard took a visit to Michigan during its national championship parade, but left without giving a commitment. In the meantime, both North Carolina and Tennessee are in the mix and Harris is likely going to get a bigger offer from the Tar Heels compared to what Michigan would give him.

However, the Wolverines are coming off of a national title and Harris could be inserted right into the starting lineup beside Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Harris has two years of eligibility and scored 21.4 points per game last year. He averaged 6.5 rebounds and shot over 33% from three.

Harris is a great scorer and would add immediate offense to Michigan's roster. The Wolverines will have to beat out both programs to land him.

Center Andrew McKeever — Saint Mary's

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Michigan was instantly tied to the 7'2" center from Saint Mary's when he entered the transfer portal. Coming off his second year with the Gaels, McKeever averaged 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, while starting in 10 of 33 games.

McKeever doesn't stuff shots like Aday Mara does, but he would be an intimidating force down low for the Wolverines, plus, he can be in the paint to grab rebounds. Michigan doesn't necessarily need a scoring center, and if the Wolverines can get Morez Johnson to return, McKeever could be an ideal starting center in the Wolverines' offense.

Center Eric Reibe — UConn

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It was a bit shocking to see the 7'1" freshman leave UConn with Tarris Reed Jr. graduating, but Eric Reibe is in the portal and looking for a new home. As of now, there hasn't been any known connection between Michigan and Reibe, but the Wolverines were recruiting him during his senior year of high school.

Reibe, playing in all 40 games for the Huskies, started in five games this past season and averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He saw just under 14 minutes per game and Reibe possesses a high ceiling.

He isn't a finished product, but Reibe would certainly be worth a call and it could be fun for May and Co. to use him in their offense.

Forward Bryson Tiller — Kansas

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Michigan was connected to two Kansas big men and while Flory Bidunga opted to sign with Louisville, Bryson Tiller is still on the open market. The 6'11" big man wrapped up his freshman season with Kansas and is now looking for a new opportunity.

The Georgia native started in 31 games for Kansas this year and averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. He blocked over one shot per game and showed explosiveness in his game. Tiller would have three years of eligibility remaining and Michigan did recruit him in high school.

Obviously, landing a talent like Tiller would be dependant on Mara definitely leaving for the NBA.

Guard Leroy Blyden Jr. — Toledo

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The 6'1" guard leaves Toledo after a standout freshman season. The Detroit native wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school and the three-star prospect held mostly offers from MAC schools.

But after opting to sign with Toledo, Blyden Jr. is a hot commodity entering the portal. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and four rebounds per game. He also averaged nearly two steals per game and shot over 40% from three.

Michigan needs a backup ball handler when Elliot Cadeau exits the game and Blyden Jr. would be a perfect fit. He can space the court, he finds his teammates, and shoots the ball really well for a Dusty May team.