Michigan Strikes Deal to Bring Point Guard Back For 2026-27 Season
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When Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal last offseason, it was clear he needed a change of scenery, a team with the right guys around him and a coach who believed in his potential.
At Michigan, Cadeau got all of those things and helped lead the Wolverines to their second national title in program history on his way to winning the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player during the team's run.
Now, Cadeau will officially be running it back under Dusty May as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday night that the Wolverines and the point guard have agreed to a deal for him to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.
Cadeau previously told the Michigan staff he was committed to returning to the program next season, but Thursday's news makes it official that he will be back in a Maize and Blue uniform for one more year.
Additionally, guard Trey McKenney also has been reported to be returning next year, which gives the Wolverines some major stability in the backcourt despite losing some key pieces from this year's squad to next.
Cadeau at Michigan
Cadeau flourished in the Wolverines' offense and stepped up when his team needed him the most toward the end of the regular season and in the postseason.
For the year, the junior averaged 10.5 points per game with 5.9 assists per game. While his overall shooting percentage was actually down from his sophomore year with the Tar Heels, Cadeau cut his turnovers from 3.1 per game to 2.4 per game from last season to this one, and shot 38% from three-point range with the Maize and Blue compared to 34% a season ago with UNC.
May and the Michigan staff will continue to look to the transfer portal over the next several days to try to fill holes in the roster for 2026-27, while also having a strong group of freshmen coming to Ann Arbor next season.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14