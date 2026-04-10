Michigan Strikes Deal to Bring Point Guard Back For 2026-27 Season

When Elliot Cadeau entered the transfer portal last offseason, it was clear he needed a change of scenery, a team with the right guys around him and a coach who believed in his potential.

At Michigan, Cadeau got all of those things and helped lead the Wolverines to their second national title in program history on his way to winning the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player during the team's run.

Now, Cadeau will officially be running it back under Dusty May as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday night that the Wolverines and the point guard have agreed to a deal for him to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

NEWS: Michigan and star point guard Elliot Cadeau have agreed to a deal for him to return for his senior year, he told ESPN. He was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/3Yg1QAHHqX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 10, 2026

Cadeau previously told the Michigan staff he was committed to returning to the program next season, but Thursday's news makes it official that he will be back in a Maize and Blue uniform for one more year.

Additionally, guard Trey McKenney also has been reported to be returning next year, which gives the Wolverines some major stability in the backcourt despite losing some key pieces from this year's squad to next.

Cadeau at Michigan

Cadeau flourished in the Wolverines' offense and stepped up when his team needed him the most toward the end of the regular season and in the postseason.

For the year, the junior averaged 10.5 points per game with 5.9 assists per game. While his overall shooting percentage was actually down from his sophomore year with the Tar Heels, Cadeau cut his turnovers from 3.1 per game to 2.4 per game from last season to this one, and shot 38% from three-point range with the Maize and Blue compared to 34% a season ago with UNC.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) drives against Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

May and the Michigan staff will continue to look to the transfer portal over the next several days to try to fill holes in the roster for 2026-27, while also having a strong group of freshmen coming to Ann Arbor next season.