Pair of Michigan Basketball Players Reveal Plans For 2026-27 Season

While the Michigan Wolverines have their full focus on Sunday's Elite 8 game against Tennessee, the weekend provides plenty of time for media to ask questions to players on a variety of topics during sessions of down time.

Even with a huge game coming up, in this era of college athletics, it's difficult to not keep at least one eye out for your future as life comes at these players fast once the season ends with the transfer portal opening and weighing their decisions on their basketball futures, whether that be in college, in the NBA or potentially playing overseas.

While Dusty May's team is inevitably set to look quite a bit different next season, a pair of Wolverine guards told reporters their intentions to stay at Michigan in 2026-27, which serves as great news for the Wolverine backcourt next season.

Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney reveal plans to stay at Michigan

While much of the roster for next year remains in limbo as thus year finishes and others make decisions on the NBA, it does look like the Wolverines won't have much to worry about when it comes to the back court in 2026-27.

On Saturday, On3's The Wolverine reported that junior point guard Elliot Cadeau has told the Michigan staff he is committed for another season, while the Detroit Free Press reported freshman shooting guard Trey McKenney will return to the Wolverines next year.

In Cadeau's case, he told The Wolverine he's "100 percent" more confident as a player for playing in Ann Arbor.

"I feel like I have different aspects to my game now, just being able to be a threat from the three-point line, being able to be more of a threat scoring just because I have freedom to do it," Cadeau told The Wolverine.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) controls the ball in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Even as a freshman, many wondered whether he would be a one-and-done and test the NBA waters early in his career, as it's clear he has serious potential to play at the highest level based on what he has shown this season.

However, McKenney said to the Detroit Free Press that he's absolutely committed to Michigan next season and that he looks forward to an expanded role.

"Definitely planning on coming back next year," he said. "We're going to have a really talented team next year, I came in with a role this year and I think my role would definitely expand next year, so I'm definitely looking forward to coming back."

Current senior guard Nimari Burnett started ahead of McKenney this season, but with Burnett's basketball career as a Wolverine coming to a close, McKenney would almost certainly slot in at the two guard spot in May's offense next season and would no longer come off the bench.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The return of both will be a solid foundation that the staff can build off when next year's roster begins to be constructed as the Wolverines look to continue the momentum they have built as a program for many years into the future.