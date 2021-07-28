NBA Draft: Jalen Rose Expects Big Things From One Wolverine In Particular

On the eve of the NBA draft, Jalen Rose believes this Wolverine is on the verge of doing some very big things at the next level.

In a little over 24 hours from now, four Wolverines are hoping to hear their names called as the NBA Draft kicks off on Thursday, July 29 at 8 pm EST on ABC and ESPN.

Among that group of Wolverines is Chaundee Brown, a 6-5 guard out of Orlando (Fla.). Before making his way to Michigan, Brown spent three seasons at Wake Forest where he averaged 10.4 points just 4.7 rebounds per game during his career.

In his single season at Michigan, Brown served as a critical piece coming off of the bench - often providing a much needed spark just when the Wolverines needed it most. Brown averaged eight points and 3.1 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season, including a 21-point performance off the bench against Florida State in the Sweet Sixteen.

On the even of the draft, at least one NBA analyst believes that Brown is on the verge of doing some "big things" at the next level - and that analyst is Jalen Rose.

Brown joined Rose on Jalen & Jacoby to discuss how he sees himself fitting in at the next level.

"I look at the three and D guys in the NBA right now, I feel like that would be my role in the NBA. A lot of PJ Tucker and Jae Crowder mostly I've been watching. The ones that do the dirty work and can hit the open shots, I feel like that will be my role in the NBA. Especially PJ Tucker, he just does everything that doesn't show up in the box score - and that's the person I feel like I was at Michigan. I feel like that will be my role in the NBA. I just want to be that guy that's willing to put his body out for the team and it isn't always going to show up on the stat sheet. But at the end of the day, I know that I helped my team out in a way."

Brown joins forwards Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers, along with point guard Mike Smith as the four Wolverines hoping to hear their names called during tomorrow night's NBA Draft.