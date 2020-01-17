Video: Juwan Howard Talks Playing Iowa For The Second Time

Even thought Luka Garza went off for 44 points against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor a little over a month ago, Michigan came away victorious against the Hawkeyes in their first matchup. Tomorrow night, U-M will be on the road in Iowa City in an attempt to go 2-0 against the Hawkeyes this year. As we've seen, however, winning away from home is extremely difficult in the Big Ten this year.

Head coach Juwan Howard spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of playing a team for the second time. He also explained how different teams be when a month passes between matchups.

