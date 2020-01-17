Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Talks Playing Iowa For The Second Time

Brandon Brown

Even thought Luka Garza went off for 44 points against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor a little over a month ago, Michigan came away victorious against the Hawkeyes in their first matchup. Tomorrow night, U-M will be on the road in Iowa City in an attempt to go 2-0 against the Hawkeyes this year. As we've seen, however, winning away from home is extremely difficult in the Big Ten this year.

Head coach Juwan Howard spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of playing a team for the second time. He also explained how different teams be when a month passes between matchups.

How different is Michigan without Isaiah Livers? How different is Iowa with Jordan Bohannon? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

Joparish

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Steve Deace

marlonmdg

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

marlonmdg

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Brandon Brown

Video: Austin Davis On Team Togetherness, Defending Luka Garza

It's going to take multiple bodies to defend Luka Garza tomorrow night and Austin Davis is one of them.

Brandon Brown

Video: CJ Baird Gives Details Practicing Defense, Defending Luka Garza, More

Walk-on CJ Baird explains in great detail what a defensive practice is like under Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 16th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings, which use a combination of analytics and strength of schedule to select and seed the tournament field come Selection Sunday.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/15/20

Our 2020 Michigan sports predictions continue with one more about Juwan Howard's first full recruiting class.

Steve Deace

42buck

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

SirMalachi