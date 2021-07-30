Moe Delivers Awesome Message to Franz

The Wagner brothers are now both NBA players and big brother Moe could not be more proud of Franz.

Former Michigan fan favorite Moe Wagner signed with the Orlando Magic on April 27, 2021. Last night, the Magic took Franz Wagner with the No. 8 pick overall.

How freakin cool is that?

If you've ever heard either of them talk about the other, you know that the brothers are extremely close. If you haven't, just take a glance at this clip from Moe, which was posted by the Orlando Magic official Twitter account.

Moe's initial contract was just for the remainder of the regular season, which allowed him to play in 11 games for the Magic. At this time, his future with the team is unknown. With that said, the Magic showed Franz's jersey earlier today, sporting the No. 21. That would seem to bode poorly for Moe, as that was his number last season.

However it plays out, yesterday was a great moment for Franz and Michigan basketball. Clips began to circulate showing Juwan Howard on FaceTime with Franz's parents, along with current players like Hunter Dickinson and Terrence Williams, as well as assistant coach Phil Martelli, in attendance for the draft and having a blast.

The energy surrounding the Michigan basketball program is at an all time high. Howard's squad has a lot of returning talent in guys like Dickinson, Williams, Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr., along with an injection of talent and experience in DaVante Jones. Throw in the No. 1 rated recruiting class in the country and you have the making of a team that could very easily defend its Big Ten title from 2020.