Michigan Lands Transfer Portal PG Tre Donaldson From Auburn
During Michigan’s Spring Game yesterday, basketball head coach Dusty May alluded to forthcoming good news for the hoops team, and he quickly delivered on that promise with the commitment of Auburn transfer portal point guard Tre Donaldson.
With Donaldson in the fold, Michigan has now reeled in a trio of quality transfer portal players all within the span of three days. As Brandon covered earlier, shooting guard Rubin Jones opted to pick the Wolverines shortly before big man Danny Wolf made the same choice, and now Donaldson has committed to U-M as well, giving this transfer class a bit of balance.
As a 6-3, 200-pound point guard, Donaldson is a notably steady shooter, connecting on over 40 percent of his three-point shots last season. Apart from that consistency, Donaldson logged a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio across 20 minutes per game.
Unfortunately, Donaldson’s sophomore campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion. As four-seed Auburn was engaged in a tight battle with Yale during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Donaldson drew a foul with six seconds left on the clock. From there, Donaldson went to the line and missed both free throws. Yale went on to win by two points, 78-76.
Two weeks later, Donaldson entered the transfer portal and began to survey his options with Michigan ranking chiefly among his list of suitors. Donaldson was able to visit campus this past weekend for the Spring Game, and coach May succeeded in landing a commitment from the young, sharp shooting point guard with SEC experience.
Coach May delivered on his first promise of a firework-filled weekend for Michigan’s basketball program. Additionally, May landed a commitment from highly coveted combo guard Justin Pippen this weekend too, so the basketball program has a lot of momentum right now.
