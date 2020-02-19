WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: David DeJulius Talks Role, Rutgers, More

Brandon Brown

Sophomore guard David DeJulius was a score-first point guard coming out of high school. As a senior at East English Village, DeJulius scored 26.3 points per game and dropped a school record 49 points in a game against a very good Chicago Orr squad. Now in year two at Michigan, he's been asked to change his game a bit.

DeJulius admits that he's had to sacrifice some things and change his approach, but he's happy to do it as he learns the college game behind a point guard like Zavier Simpson. DeJulius spoke to the media about that and also touched on the matchup against Rutgers tonight.

What have you seen from DeJulius so far this year? What do you think his ceiling is? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/18/20

Calling BS on all the "we want/need Sparty to be good" horse puckey. No we don't. Nor does the Big Ten "need" it.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Video: Juwan Howard Grades Zavier Simpson's Game Against Indiana

Zavier Simpson played a very efficient game against the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Brandon Brown

by

BallisLife

Listen: Two Interesting True/False Questions Involving Michigan And Michigan State Football

We have to wait a long time for football but it's interesting to take a look ahead.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/19/20

Previewing tonight's rematch, and second road game, against Rutgers. One stat could be the key to victory for both teams.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Timeout Usage Strategy

Juwan Howard is in year one as a head coach so using timeouts is something he's still figuring out.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Michigan Peaking At The Right Time

Michigan had a rough January but they're playing as good as they have been all season as tournament time approaches.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...The John Beilein Situation

Reports are coming out that John Beilein might not make it through one season as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Michigan Is Dominating Its One And Only Rival

This week's episode on the Wolverines dominating the Spartans, our one and only rival, in multiple sports now.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard On What Makes Rutgers So Good At Home

Rutgers is 17-0 at home this year. Juwan Howard identified several reasons why that's the case.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Basketball Chatter: John Beilein's Future At Michigan

With reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein will part ways, could he make a return to Ann Arbor?

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace