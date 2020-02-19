Video: David DeJulius Talks Role, Rutgers, More

Sophomore guard David DeJulius was a score-first point guard coming out of high school. As a senior at East English Village, DeJulius scored 26.3 points per game and dropped a school record 49 points in a game against a very good Chicago Orr squad. Now in year two at Michigan, he's been asked to change his game a bit.

DeJulius admits that he's had to sacrifice some things and change his approach, but he's happy to do it as he learns the college game behind a point guard like Zavier Simpson. DeJulius spoke to the media about that and also touched on the matchup against Rutgers tonight.

