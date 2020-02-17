WolverineDigest
Video: Eli Brooks Explains Importance Of Brandon Johns Jr.

Brandon Brown

After Michigan's big win over Indiana, Eli Brooks was asked about Brandon Johns Jr.'s development and Brooks instantly lit up. Brooks spoke about the sophomore for almost a minute and finished his comments with a smile on his face.

I've been saying it ever since Johns started earning extra minutes — the dude is perfect for coming off the bench. That's not to say that he's not good enough to start, because he proved that he is while Isaiah Livers missed nine games due to a groin injury. I just mean that Johns brings so much to the table as a sixth-man type that he's perfectly suited for that role on this year's team. Brooks broke down the reasons why perfectly.

Brooks, the son of a coach and one of the smartest players on the team per Juwan Howard, listed Johns' energy, outside shooting, versatility, ability to read plays and athleticism as the reasons why the 6-8 sophomore is giving U-M such a lift off the bench. Johns has enough talent to start in the Big Ten, but when he can go all out for 20 minutes like he did against Indiana, he's dangerous. 

He was aggressive going to the basket drawing four fouls allowing him to knock down 5-of-8 from the free throw line. He also went 3-for-3 from three-point range and finished with 14 big points. Throw in the hustle plays that don't show up in the box score, his five boards a steal and a block, and you have the quintessential energizer off the bench. 

What do you like most about Johns' game? How good can he be this year still? Comment below!!!

