Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Win Over Spartans, Zavier Simpson's Play, Off-Court Situation, Leadership

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske had a forgettable first half against Michigan State. As the Wolverines went to the locker room, the 7-footer was sitting on zero points and zero rebounds.

He finished the game with seven points and eight boards, and really settled in as U-M's go-to big man. After the game, Teske was asked about the magnitude of the win, the approach after the first half and Zavier Simpson's off-court issues. 

Brown's Breakdown

Teske's final stat line isn't going to wow anyone but after going 0fer in both scoring and rebounding in the first half he ended up have a moderately productive game. If you extrapolate Teske's second half, you get a 14-point, 16-rebound effort. You can't do that in basketball, but you can at least see the effect he had on the game in the final 20 minutes.

Teske is averaging just 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over the last five contests, which really isn't good enough. Michigan is 3-2 over that stretch but the worst loss, at home to Ohio State, could've easily been a win had Teske chipped in more than three points. It's not on him, but a better showing certainly could've changed the outcome of the game.

We've been saying it all season with Teske — he needs to be stronger and more consistent. He has the size, skill and experience to be one of Michigan's most important and dependable players but when he's not, the team usually struggles. He's got a chance to elevate U-M's play and status over the final eight games heading into the Big Ten tournament, which should be his main focus and driving force. 

What did you see out of Teske? How much would you like to see Austin Davis? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

