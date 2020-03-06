20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

I've always been a big fan of Chris Evans and his game. I first saw Evans at a Best of the Midwest camp during his sophomore year of high school, well before he was on Michigan's radar, at least in terms of getting an offer. He was extremely quick during the camp and was too athletic for just about anyone to get a hand on or stay with in passing drills. He also popped off the fastest 40 time at the event and did it all with the big flat top and glasses. To say he stood out was an understatement.

I spoke with him after the camp and learned that he hadn't really heard from anyone in the Big Ten outside of Indiana. That obviously changed over the next year and a half as he was courted by Michigan and Ohio State down the stretch. He obviously picked the Wolverines and, even though it hasn't been the smoothest ride, here we are as he embarks on his final year of eligibility.

I personally think Evans can be the X-factor in Josh Gattis' offense. In high school, Evans was maybe more dangerous as a wide receiver than he was as a running back. Because of that, I see him being very valuable in Gattis' spread system as change-of-pace back to go along with Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins. He could be a very dangerous weapon in the screen game, on jet sweeps and as a traditional running back as well because of his long speed and ability in the open field.

I'm very curious to see how much he plays. I'm certain he'll have a role, but how many carries and how many catches can he pile up? Charbonnet and Haskins had 149 and 121 carries respectively, with just eight and six catches respectively. I would guess that Evans will come in under that mark as a ball carrier and way above that mark as a receiver. I also went out on a limb earlier this year and predicted that Evans will lead Michigan's running backs in total touchdowns. Charbonnet and Haskins had 11 and four respectively, all on the ground.

I think Evans could carry it around 80 times and pile up 30 catches. He's certainly able, it's going to be about how he's deployed. If he touches it that many times, I think he'll sniff double-digit touchdowns and be in that discussion to lead all backs in scores.

Like I said, I'm a fan of Evans. As someone who used to cover recruiting, I've literally known him since he was a kid. I've also spent some time shooting photos at 7-on-7 tournaments where a team he coached participated. Because of that, I find myself pulling for him. The thing with Evans, though, is that he has the potential to be the best back on the team, and I don't think that's hyperbole.

How do you think Evans will be used? What kind of production do you predict for him? Comment below!!!