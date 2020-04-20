2022 Four-Star Wide Receiver Jerry Cross Calls Michigan A ‘Dream School’

WolverineDigest
Ranked as a four-star receiver coming out of Milwaukee (Wis.) King High School, wide receiver Jerry Cross has all the familiar Midwest powers in pursuit of his skills. Michigan extended an offer to Cross just last week, and the 6-6, 225-pounder was taken aback by the news.

“Ever since I got my first offer, I had dreamed of getting offers from schools like that” Cross told Wolverine Digest. “I really wanted an offer from Michigan. I really liked them all my life, honestly. It’s almost like another dream school for me, so I was pretty excited.”

Right now, U-M accounts for offer No. 5 for Cross, but that total is surely expected to grow and he expects Penn State to join the list soon. That said, Cross discussed why Michigan ranks as “another dream school” for the rising 2022 prospect.

“My major when I go to college is Business, and it’s one of the most important majors at that school,” Cross said. “A lot of greats have come from there like Tom Brady, and it’s a really prestigious program, honestly.”

With an offer in hand, Cross says he “most definitely” wants to visit Michigan. Last month, Wolverine Digest watched Cross at a 7-on-7 tournament in Brighton, but the talented pass catcher did not have a chance to make it down to Ann Arbor.

At 6-6 and 225 pounds, Cross is long and towered over his peers at the camp. Since he is still growing, Cross could very well outgrow the position, and he touched on where schools see him lining up at once he gets to college.

“Michigan, Iowa State, Wisconsin they tell me that if I stay where I’m at right now, like 6-6, 230, 235 I’ll be a wide receiver,” Cross said. “Really, they say I’m a real athletic person and they know what I can do so they say it will be up to me. Michigan, they said if I get bigger up to 240,2 45, but if I can stay where I’m at and continue to get better where I’m at right now, then I’ll be at wide receiver.”

With that in mind, Cross indicated that he would prefer to stay at wide receiver since he has studied that position for the duration of his football career.

At his current size, Cross draws comparisons to former U-M player Devin Funchess, who spent time at tight end before eventually finishing his collegiate career as a receiver. Cross has a similar stature, and he has since watched Funchess highlights from his days in Ann Arbor.

Right now, Cross is working on staying in shape and improving his strength before next season begins. With a regimen of pushups supplemented with basketball games for his cardio, Cross has also considered where he would like to visit once the quarantine ends.

“I want to go back up to Iowa State,” Cross said. “I want to visit Notre Dame as well, and I also want to go try some SEC schools and I look forward to Michigan.”

Last season, Cross turned 28 receptions into nearly 800 receiving yards and was a homerun threat for a dominant King squad that went 13-0. That team attended weight room sessions, went to 7-on-7s as a unit and regularly shared team meals before events. Cross says this togetherness helped spark a memorable year for the Generals.

And at the next level, Cross says he is looking to have a similar level of team-first atmosphere and an open line of communication with his coaches.

So far, the Wolverines have offered 15 wide receivers in the 2022 class. Jerry Cross is a long downfield target that could see time at tight end depending on his development. Where would you use the four-star prospect? Let us know! 

