2022 Three-Star Tight End Trent McGaughey Hearing From Michigan

Though the Michigan coaching staff is aggressively recruiting the 2021 class, the Wolverines have also made inroads with a slew of top 2020 prospects, and Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek three-star athlete Trent McGaughey is among those players.

McGaughey confirmed that Michigan has been in contact recently, and the 6-3, 225-pounder broke down why that excites him.

“They have always been a top program,” McGaughey told Wolverine Digest. “They use tight ends as well. Now Devin Funchess is a wide receiver, but he used to play tight end at Michigan. I know that they will always use tight ends in the Big Ten and at that school.”

Though McGaughey has grown up in Texas, the coveted sophomore standout has long paid attention to the Wolverines program. In fact, McGaughey’s father is a longtime assistant coach in the NFL, and that connection allowed the rising 2022 prospect to meet one of his favorite Michigan players.

“When I was a little kid, Mario Manningham used to play [at Michigan],” McGaughey said. “My dad coaches for the [New York] Giants, so we met Mario Manningham. I was a big fan of Michigan at that time when he was there with Chad Henne, and I paid attention to them ever since then.”

Though McGaughey is listed as the No. 9 tight end in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.com, the Texas native says that schools are currently underrating his receiving ability due to his prowess as a run blocker.

“Basically, I’m an all-around tight end that can do both in the running and the passing game,” McGaughey clarified.

Currently, McGaughey holds over 25 offers and is hearing the most from LSU, Virginia Tech, Florida, Oregon and Arizona State. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, McGaughey is not able to visit as many programs as he would like to this spring.

“Last weekend I was supposed to be at Arizona State,” McGaughey said. “The weekend after that I was going to go to Florida. The weekend after that, I was going to Oregon. I had a few colleges planned, so the virus kind of messed that up.”

Once those visits do materialize, McGaughey will be keyed in on the coaching staff as he continues to learn more about each school. On that note, McGaughey spoke about what type of system he would like to play in at the next level.

“Probably in an offense where they use the tight end a lot like in the Big Ten Conference or the SEC,” McGaughey said. “Even in the Big 12, they can be in the H-Back position or lined up in the slot or even have their hand in the ground.”

This potential versatility appeals to the three-star prospect who is hoping to add Michigan to his growing list of offers.

Michigan has established a reputation as a school that utilizes its tight end position in both running and passing sequences. This is one attractive selling point for McGauchey. What else should the U-M staff mention to lure the three-star to Ann Arbor? Let us know!