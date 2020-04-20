WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

2022 Tight End Micah Riley The Latest To Land Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

After a perfect 13-0 season that culminated in a state championship, 2022 Bellevue (Neb.) West three-star tight end Micah Riley is quickly ascending as one of the top sophomore players at his position, and Michigan sent an offer out to the 6-5, 210-pound prospect on Saturday.

“I was extremely surprised,” Riley told Wolverine Digest. “It doesn’t feel real to be in this situation being 15.”

So far, Riley is only the seventh tight end in the ’22 cycle to sport an offer from U-M, so he is part of a select group already. Right now, Riley has other offers from Arizona State, Buffalo, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and Penn State. Notre Dame is another school showing interest and maintaining consistent communication, but the Fighting Irish have not offered quite yet.

Regarding Michigan, Riley has family from the Flint area and has taken several trips to the state, which made the news of his offer all the more exciting.

“Michigan is a powerhouse,” Riley said. “I would be playing for great coaches in great games in front of great fans. Ann Arbor is beautiful. I went there when I was little and love it. Seeing Michigan on TV all the time makes it even sweeter.”

From a stylistic standpoint, Riley is a fan of how U-M utilizes its tight ends. After Jake Butt posted a dominant career in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have continued to deploy one of the most tight end-friendly outfits in the country, and this has caught the attention of the rising 2022 prospect.

“I think I would fit great with lots of in-line stuff and motion actions,” Riley said. “It’s a lot different than my offense now, but I think I can adjust [because] I’m a physical blocker and finish the block. I have consistent hands and have the capability to play attached or in the slot. I have great feet and a wide catch radius.”

On film, Riley shows that he can make a difference in the receiving game when not helping open up a hole to supplement Bellevue West’s running efforts, and he is working on adding size to help fill out his long frame over the offseason.

“Last season was great,” Riley said. “A lot of people think we are one of the best teams to ever come out of the state of Nebraska. I was able to be a part of one of the best offenses in the state and had the chance to make some plays. I’m excited to make more next year.”

U-M tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has made an impact on the recruiting trail already, and his influence should be a big asset in helping recruit Riley to Ann Arbor.

Michigan offered 2022 tight end Micah Riley over the weekend, and the prep standout has watched the program for a while. Would he be a good fit for the U-M offense? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/20/20

Today was supposed to be the Monday we broke down Michigan's spring game. And convincingly drew conclusions based on one, limited observation. What do you think we would be the most sure about if Michigan had its spring game?

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Michigan Football Snapshot: Nick Eubanks

Nick Eubanks is Michigan's undisputed No. 1 tight end and should be in line for a solid season.

Brandon Brown

G League Enticed Isaiah Todd Away From Michigan

Isaiah Todd spurned the Wolverines for an opportunity to earn a healthy paycheck in the G League.

Brandon Brown

2020 Mock NFL Draft

A three round mock draft that factors in trades in Round 1. Where do former Wolverines land?

Steve Deace

Treais Talks Steady Climb, Rise To Become Michigan Hockey Captain

Former Michigan captain AJ Treais talks about his career, playing in The Big Chill at The Big House, the 2011 Frozen Four and more.

MichaelSpath

Roundtable: Should Michigan Pursue Transfer JT Daniels?

With the former five-star USC quarterback in the transfer portal, we weigh in on whether Michigan should pursue JT Daniel.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

CJK5H

Michigan Wolverines Transfer Tracker

Several Michigan athletes in both football and basketball have decided to finish their careers elsewhere.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Top 20 Athlete Will Latu Plans On Officially Visiting Michigan

Shortly after Michigan offered, four-star prospect Will Latu put U-M into his top 10. Latu said he plans to officially visit Michigan to get a feel for the campus before eventually making his decision.

Eric Rutter

Thomas Explains Why Harbaugh Was The Right Man For The Job

Former Wolverine Dymonte Thomas reflects back to the 2015-16 seasons and why Michigan needed Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Best Landing Spots For NFL-Bound Wolverines

Our projection of the ideal situation for these former Michigan football stars on their way to the pros.

Steve Deace