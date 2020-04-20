2022 Tight End Micah Riley The Latest To Land Michigan Offer

After a perfect 13-0 season that culminated in a state championship, 2022 Bellevue (Neb.) West three-star tight end Micah Riley is quickly ascending as one of the top sophomore players at his position, and Michigan sent an offer out to the 6-5, 210-pound prospect on Saturday.

“I was extremely surprised,” Riley told Wolverine Digest. “It doesn’t feel real to be in this situation being 15.”

So far, Riley is only the seventh tight end in the ’22 cycle to sport an offer from U-M, so he is part of a select group already. Right now, Riley has other offers from Arizona State, Buffalo, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and Penn State. Notre Dame is another school showing interest and maintaining consistent communication, but the Fighting Irish have not offered quite yet.

Regarding Michigan, Riley has family from the Flint area and has taken several trips to the state, which made the news of his offer all the more exciting.

“Michigan is a powerhouse,” Riley said. “I would be playing for great coaches in great games in front of great fans. Ann Arbor is beautiful. I went there when I was little and love it. Seeing Michigan on TV all the time makes it even sweeter.”

From a stylistic standpoint, Riley is a fan of how U-M utilizes its tight ends. After Jake Butt posted a dominant career in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have continued to deploy one of the most tight end-friendly outfits in the country, and this has caught the attention of the rising 2022 prospect.

“I think I would fit great with lots of in-line stuff and motion actions,” Riley said. “It’s a lot different than my offense now, but I think I can adjust [because] I’m a physical blocker and finish the block. I have consistent hands and have the capability to play attached or in the slot. I have great feet and a wide catch radius.”

On film, Riley shows that he can make a difference in the receiving game when not helping open up a hole to supplement Bellevue West’s running efforts, and he is working on adding size to help fill out his long frame over the offseason.

“Last season was great,” Riley said. “A lot of people think we are one of the best teams to ever come out of the state of Nebraska. I was able to be a part of one of the best offenses in the state and had the chance to make some plays. I’m excited to make more next year.”

U-M tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has made an impact on the recruiting trail already, and his influence should be a big asset in helping recruit Riley to Ann Arbor.

Michigan offered 2022 tight end Micah Riley over the weekend, and the prep standout has watched the program for a while. Would he be a good fit for the U-M offense? Let us know!