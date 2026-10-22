3 Key Matchups for Michigan to Knock Off the Indiana Hoosiers

The Michigan Wolverines are back at home this week with a far different test than the one they faced a week ago.

Last week, the Wolverines were facing a Penn State team in the midst of a tailspin. The Nittany Lions are likely to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten, and did little to dissuade anyone from thinking that was their fate in a 21-18 loss to the Wolverines.

This week? The Wolverines face the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers come into Ann Arbor having lost their most recent game by mere blade of grass. A potential game-winning touchdown by Nick Marsh was incomplete because of his inability to get a foot down inbounds in the final minute of Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.

As a result, Michigan is likely facing an angry, refocused Indiana team. How can they win? Here are the key matchups.

Michigan vs Turnovers

In what is the most astonishing stat in perhaps all of college football, the Indiana Hoosiers have not lost the turnover battle in 31 games. They take the ball away, and do not give it away very often.

The Wolverines are minus-3 in turnover differential on the year. They took the ball away three times last week, but were still only plus-1 in the turnover margin thanks to two Bryce Underwood interceptions in the first half.

🚨🚨🚨 Bryson Kuzdzal needs more carries🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/D10Jk77xRb — Underwood Unemployed (@Underwood_szn) October 21, 2026

Michigan has a balancing act to fall in line with. The Wolverines cannot be too careful. They do not execute well enough to try and beat Indiana simply by having Tommy Carr play the role of checkdown Charlie.

They’ll need to be selective with taking their chances, but will still need to be willing to take them. That will open up Michigan’s run game by keeping Indiana’s defense honest.

If they do make mistakes and turn the ball over, they run the risk of getting run out of the stadium.

Pass Rush vs Josh Hoover

Josh Hoover struggled last week against Ohio State’s defense. He did not throw an interception, but he was under duress all game and clearly uncomfortable as the Buckeyes’ pass rush created havoc for him.

Michigan’s pass rush is capable of doing that, but have been quiet the last couple of weeks. Dom Nichols is one of Michigan’s best pass rushers, but has disappeared over the last month while nursing an injury.

The Wolverines need a return to form for Nichols this weekend. They’ll need contributions from other players on the roster as well. John Henry Daley has been a constant, but Michigan has been trying to find reps for guys like Tariq Boney and Carter Meadows as well.

If the Wolverines can rattle Hoover, they can bog the Indiana offense down just like their rivals did one week ago.

Cornerbacks vs Contested Catch Receivers

One of the more surprising developments of last Saturday’s game against Penn State was the success the Nittany Lions had in the passing game.

Chase Sowell went over 100 yards receiving and showed the ability to make contested catches against some sticky coverage by Michigan’s cornerbacks.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) tackles Penn State wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Smith Snowden and Jyaire Hill were victimized last week. This week, they’ll need to be on top of their game. Indiana has a dynamic duo at receiver with Charlie Becker and former Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh leading the way for their passing game.

Michigan likes to play man coverage. Jay Hill will likely want to use some pressure packages to try and heat up Josh Hoover. That means Michigan’s cornerbacks will be on an island at various points of the game. They’ll need to hold up in those situations if the Wolverines want to pull off an upset.



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