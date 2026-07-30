‘We Don’t Cry a River’: Curt Cignetti Takes Aim at SEC Strength Narrative

CHICAGO — The Big Ten’s three-day flex at its football media days hasn’t exactly been subtle—the last three College Football Playoff national championship trophies were displayed all week on the main stage, after all. But there weren’t many shots fired directly at other leagues … until Curt Cignetti took the podium as the last voice of the league.

The coach of the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers didn’t name the rival Southeastern Conference, but everyone in the world knew who he was talking about when touting his league.

“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest,” Cignetti said. “We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don’t cry a river, whine and complain. That’s why we’re the best.”

In those five mic-drop sentences, the brass-tacks Cignetti set fire to the specious logic that the SEC just grinds up its teams to the point where they can’t perform to their true ability in an extended playoff. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge laid out a litany of such rationalizations on The Pat McAfee Show this week, in a clip that was posted on X by the network’s college football account.

"The competition within [the SEC] is so difficult that 9 games of craziness week in and week out, a little different than other parts, other conferences. … Furthermore, they’re gassed.”@LauraRutledge explains the SEC’s tough path to the CFP on the @PatMcAfeeShow 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpnNuYkh1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 29, 2026

“The competition within the league is so difficult, nine games of craziness week in and week out,” Rutledge said, although the SEC has, in fact, played only eight games until this season. “Not the same in other conferences. I’m not dissing on the Big Ten … by the time [SEC teams] get to the end—there’s not many left, they’ve eliminated each other—but furthermore, they’re gassed. They’re injured.”

This could reasonably be construed as crying a river, whining and complaining. Adding a ninth conference game (which the Big Ten has had for many years) is not akin to climbing Mount Everest. Quality depth is nice, but it’s not the most important measure of conference success—winning titles is. The NFL draft numbers (which always favor the SEC) are one thing; college performance is something else entirely.

The SEC can and will win national titles again, but until then the excuses land quite lamely. And the famously blunt Cig isn’t having it.

“Look, since the NIL era has kicked in, the numbers speak for themselves,” Cignetti said later. “Like Illinois, really good football team. Iowa, let me tell you, Iowa was one of the most underrated football teams in America last year. Minnesota’s won eight bowl games in a row. USC, right? Bob Chesney’s going to get UCLA going. Matt Rhule’s got really close [at] Nebraska. I know I’m missing people, so I don’t want to name too many. Washington. I mean, Washington’s tough. And when you go out there and play, it’s so loud. It’s tough.

“So top to bottom, like I said, we let our actions speak for us, the things that we do between the white lines. And there’s a lot of other stuff out there. Smoke and mirrors.”

The SEC has not been able to handle Cignetti’s smoke, or that of the Big Ten. These are the relevant facts:

Big Ten members Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana have won the last three national championships, going a combined 16–0 against nonleague opponents and 4–0 in playoff matchups against the SEC.

Zero SEC teams have played in those national title games.

The SEC’s CFP record against opponents other than itself in those three playoffs is 3–6.

That record includes a 25-point loss by Tennessee to Ohio State; a 13-point loss by Georgia to Notre Dame; a 14-point Texas loss to Ohio State; a seven-point home loss by Texas A&M to Miami; and the definitive statement on the current state of play: a 35-point loss by Alabama to Indiana.

If someone wants to chalk up all those SEC shortcomings to the grind of the league’s regular season, please call 1-800-DENIAL immediately. Crisis counselors are standing by. Not even Paul Finebaum is going to entertain that level of coping.

In fact, Georgia coach Kirby Smart—the last SEC coach to win a national title—believes his team’s back-to-back CFP quarterfinal losses may be partially attributable to too much time off after the allegedly terrible grind of the SEC.

“I don’t make this an excuse, but I would love to see the flow of the season go like week to week, maybe a bye week in there, but a continuous thing,” he said at SEC media days earlier in July. “No sport that I know of shuts down for 25 to 30 days between performances. I would love to see … which team is the strongest continually playing week to week.”

The excuse targets keep moving. When the SEC was winning titles, it was in part attributable to the “iron sharpens iron” gauntlet of the regular season. Now, it’s simply all too tough to endure.

Cignetti, a man who has uttered a few famous boasts in his day, largely dialed it down last year. But here in Chicago he let it fly a bit more. He’s not bathing in Indiana’s miraculous rise to the top (“I’m stalking complacency,” he said more than once Thursday), but he’s also not pretending his astonishing first two years in Bloomington didn’t happen.

At one point, he referred to Ohio State as “a Goliath.” That led to a natural question about whether Indiana is now a Goliath. His answer:

“I mean, we’re the national champs of 2025, and 27–2 the last two years. Longest home winning streak in college football, longest winning streak in college football. I don’t know. Michigan’s been around a long time, so has Ohio State and Southern Cal, Penn State, and there’s others.

“Those kind of labels, you guys put on programs. We’re off to a fairly good start.”

Yeah, fairly good. Good enough to give Cignetti the license to call out SEC excuse making amid an historic run of Big Ten success.

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