3 key matchups in Michigan football's Week 2 matchup at Oklahoma
No. 15 Michigan (1-0) and No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) take center stage in primetime under the lights in Norman during Week 2 of the college football season this Saturday night. Both teams are coming off wins against inferior opponents heading into a game that should answer a lot of questions for each team.
Here are three key matchups to watch heading into Saturday night.
Michigan's defensive line vs. Oklahoma's offensive line
Last season, Oklahoma's offensive line had serious issues as the unit allowed 50 sacks on the season, which ranked dead last in college football. The Sooners did get a little bit of help from the transfer portal up front in the offseason, but are still largely relying on hopeful development from players who have been in the program, along with the potential help of some youth.
A recent report from A to Z sports indicated that the Sooners could run out an offensive line that looks quite different against the Wolverines as opposed to who started against Illinois State last weekend. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it is true that the Sooners struggled to run the ball and get much of a push against the Illinois State front last weekend. With that being said, it didn't look like Oklahoma was too interested in featuring the running game, and its expected its best running back, Jaydn Ott, who only got one carry last week, will play a much bigger role against Michigan.
In any scenario, any offensive line that is rotating to this extent and are seemingly unsure of themselves as to who the best five guys are up front is playing a dangerous game when going up against the Wolverines' defensive line. The report from A to Z sports indicated there could be two true freshman starting at offensive line on Saturday night, including Michael Fasusi at left tackle and right guard Ryan Fodje at right guard. Although both were highly touted recruits coming out of high school, it would be a tough ask for freshmen to hold up for 60 minutes against guys like Derrick Moore and Rayshaun Benny.
In any case, no matter how the Oklahoma's front five looks, it's a matchup Michigan has to win to get a strong foothold on the game. The Wolverines front has to play better than it did against New Mexico, but the Lobos also had a good offensive gameplan and executed a quick passing game at times to keep Michigan's pass rushers off Jack Layne. With the way John Mateer likes to take shots down the field for OU, it will be interesting to see OU's gameplan if their offensive line can't match up with Michigan's front.
Oklahoma QB John Mateer vs. Michigan's secondary
As mentioned, the Washington State transfer QB enjoys taking his shots down the field and he did that plenty of times last week on his way to a nearly 400-yard passing perfomance. Surely, the Wolverines' secondary will need the front seven to play well to not allow Mateer to survey options down the field. But in the instances when Mateer does have time in the pocket, corners Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry are going to have to step up to the challenge.
Michigan native Deion Burks, who attended and played at the same high school as Bryce Underwood (Belleville), will be playing with a chip on his shoulder and is a big play threat for the Sooners offense after a successful stint at Purdue from 2021-23. Oklahoma went to the transfer portal to get Isaiah Sategna III and Keontez Lewis, who are both capable of making plays at wideout, with Lewis hauling in two touchdowns in Week 1. Tight end Jaren Kanak is also a threat in the passing game, so the Wolverines will have their hands full in the back end and will have to make plays on balls in the air at points.
If Michigan could get safety Rod Moore back, that would help, but it's up in the air as to whether or not he will play in this one.
Chip Lindsey vs. Brent Venables
This could be a classic chess match between Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, who calls the defensive plays for the Sooners. Lindsey passed his first test as Michigan's play caller in Week 1, but going up against Venables, who became one of the most respected defensive minds in the sport for his work as defensive coordinator at Clemson, will be a different challenge.
Lindsey did an excellent job of putting Underwood in a position to get him comfortable against New Mexico, but against the Sooners, there will be points to where their talent on that side of the ball and playmaking ability will make Underwood and the Michigan offense uncofrtable. How Lindsey adjusts and how the Wolverines' offense responds throughout the game will play a big part as to whether they can pull off the road upset, and how each coach schemes plays up in this matchup will be fun to watch.