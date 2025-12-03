Michigan’s defense places 10 on All-Conference Team, earns one First Team honoree

With the regular season officially over, the Big Ten announced its annual defense and special teams All-Conference teams on Wednesday (Dec. 3).

On the list, 12 Michigan Wolverines made an appearance, including 10 on the defensive side of the ball and two on special teams. Derrick Moore leads the way for Michigan, earning First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches) honors and Second Team All-Big Ten (Media).

Morre led the charge on the defensive line for the Wolverines with a team-high 9.5 sacks through 12 games. He also added 29 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in his senior campaign.

Earning second team selections were two more seniors: Jimmy Rolder (Coaches and Media) and Zeke Berry (Media).

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rolder led the squad in tackles (69) while adding one interception, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Berry recorded 28 tackles and one interception as one of the primary corners for UofM.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan was also the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The rest of the Wolverines who were honored:

Rayshaun Benny - Third Team (Coaches and Media).

Ernest Hausmann - Honorable Mention (Coaches), Third Team (Media).

Jaishawn Barham - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

Jyaire Hill - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

Brandyn Hillman - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

TJ Metcalf - Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Trey Pierce - Honorable Mention (Media)

Dominic Zvada - Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Greg Tarr - Third Team (Media)