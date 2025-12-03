Michigan’s defense places 10 on All-Conference Team, earns one First Team honoree
With the regular season officially over, the Big Ten announced its annual defense and special teams All-Conference teams on Wednesday (Dec. 3).
On the list, 12 Michigan Wolverines made an appearance, including 10 on the defensive side of the ball and two on special teams. Derrick Moore leads the way for Michigan, earning First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches) honors and Second Team All-Big Ten (Media).
Morre led the charge on the defensive line for the Wolverines with a team-high 9.5 sacks through 12 games. He also added 29 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in his senior campaign.
Earning second team selections were two more seniors: Jimmy Rolder (Coaches and Media) and Zeke Berry (Media).
Rolder led the squad in tackles (69) while adding one interception, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Berry recorded 28 tackles and one interception as one of the primary corners for UofM.
Linebacker Cole Sullivan was also the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The rest of the Wolverines who were honored:
Rayshaun Benny - Third Team (Coaches and Media).
Ernest Hausmann - Honorable Mention (Coaches), Third Team (Media).
Jaishawn Barham - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)
Jyaire Hill - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)
Brandyn Hillman - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)
TJ Metcalf - Honorable Mention (Coaches)
Trey Pierce - Honorable Mention (Media)
Dominic Zvada - Honorable Mention (Coaches)
Greg Tarr - Third Team (Media)
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2