6 Michigan Football Players Who Could Become an All-American in 2026

For the first time since the wild 2020 COVID-19 season, Michigan football didn't have any All-Americans in 2025. The Wolverines, especially starting in 2021, have had quite a few players selected as an All-American thoughout the years.

With a new batch of players, and some youth gaining a year of experience, the Wolverines look to change that in 2026. Here are six Michigan players who could become All-Americans this season.

Edge John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley transferred to Michigan from Utah, where he became an All-American last season. Despite suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, Daley wreaked havoc and became a top sack getter in the nation.

Daley had 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss and if he regains form in Ann Arbor, he should become one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten. Daley already has the accolades and with another impressive season, he would earn another All-American honor.

RB Jordan Marshall

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Things are certainly lining up in Jordan Marshall's favor entering 2026. A season ago, Marshall began the season as the backup to Justice Haynes, and after he became the starter, he then suffered an injury toward the end of last season.

Despite all of that, Marshall led the team with 932 yards on the ground, and this season, Jason Beck brings his prolific rushing attack to Ann Arbor. Beck has had the No. 2 rushing attack in each of the past two seasons.

Assuming Michigan runs the ball as it should, Marshall is in for a career year, along with a chance of becoming an All-American.

C Jake Guarnera

Michigan has a mostly young offensive line filled with one or two-year starters, but with Jim Harding coming over from Utah, the Wolverines are expected to have a nasty O-line.

Jake Guarnera is going to lead the charge as the Wolverines' starting center. He played right guard last season, but he was tabbed as Michigan's future center and it's now his time.

If Michigan does have a good offensive line, Guarnera is going to get a lot of credit for it. He was already one of the best run blockers on the team, and now he will get some extra help pass blocking by shifting to center.

CB Jyaire Hill

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Jyaire Hill was an All-Big Ten selection last season and he is now entering his third year as a starter in the Michigan secondary. Hill is a year stronger, more mature, and ready to become that lockdown corner that the Wolverines need.

Hill won't have to do it alone, as he has both Zeke Berry and Smith Snowden to go along with him, but the chances are high that Michigan has Hill defending the opposition's top wide receiver.

If Michigan has a good pass defense, Hill is going to get a lot of credit in 2026 and he would certainly earn All-American talk if he's guarding some of the Big Ten's elite.

WR Andrew Marsh

Jason Beck brings his No. 2 rushing offense to Michigan, but the passing attack should also soar. That's assuming Bryce Underwood makes the improvements and leap expected of him. And if he does, Andrew Marsh is going to reap the benefits.

Marsh was Underwood's top target a year ago, and what he did once he was given the chance, he became a top wide receiver in the Big Ten.

With a whole season of starting in 2026, Marsh should be on pace for 1,000 yards, which would put him in All-American conversations.

S Rod Moore

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Rod Moore has seen very limited snaps since suffering a season-ending injury ahead of the 2024 season. But Moore is back and 100%. We can't forget that Moore was one of the best safeties in the Big Ten during the 2023 season.

If he is anywhere close to that version, the Wolverines are going to have an All-Big Ten safety in Moore this season, and he could get his name into the All-American race.