Jason Beck Adds a Third RB to the Mix, Shares Running Game is a Strength for Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are hoping to see a major leap from quarterback Bryce Underwood this season. With a daunting schedule ahead, the Wolverines need to see their signal caller make the strides needed, but Underwood won't have to do it all on his own.

That's because the Wolverines could have one of the top running back rooms in the country. On top of having Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter as a one-two punch, Michigan returns Bryson Kuzdzal, who shined in his spot start last season.

Jason Beck's offense has been No. 2 in the nation in rushing in each of the last two seasons, and entering his first season at Michigan, Beck believes the running back room will be the strength of the offense.

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"I'd add [Bryson] Kuzdzal to that as well," Beck said on the Big Ten Network of his running backs. "He appeared and played late last year and was really productive. So, I feel like we have three guys who can really carry the ball and help us score points and win. So, it's a strength of our offense.

"So whether we get two of them out there more often or just let them each roll and play, it's definitely a strength of our team and we expect to have success rushing the football. Like you said, the last couple years we've been really good nationally and kind of expect that to continue. Because when you think of Michigan, that's what you think right off the bat, run the football and we want to continue that."

Don't sleep on Kuzdzal

Both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter are the clear top running backs on the roster, but Bryson Kuzdzal is someone the Wolverines could rely on this season. You never want to see injuries occur, but if one were to happen, Kuzdzal has proven his worth.

In total, he ran for 326 yards last season and four scores. During a start against Maryland, he ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan could spell Kuzdzal at different times this season for a change of pace option. Aside from Kuzdzal, true freshman Jonathan Brown is vying for the fourth option and could carve out a limited role this season.

Controlling the hype

After beginning the season as the backup running back in 2025, and suffering a late-season injury of his own, Jordan Marshall still almost surpassed 1,000 yards last year. Marshall enters the 2026 season as the top option on the roster, along with being in the argument for being a top-10 running back in the nation.

But it's not Marshall who is getting the talk of the town. It's five-star Savion Hiter. The Virginia native was the top-rated running back in the cycle, and fans are excited about Hiter. He certainly looked the part in the spring game, moving the pile and showing strength.

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However, handling the hype is a talking point. Jason Beck spoke about Hiter and the hype surrounding him.

"Absolutely," Beck said of Hiter's hype. "His number one strength is — what has impressed me so much about him is he goes so hard all the time. He is just full speed, full effort, intensity all the time. And so that's easy to work with, right?

"That's easy to work with. So we want to get him up to speed on his keys and everything he's doing to help us, but just be who you are. Be confident in that. Let's play to his strengths. Let him get the ball and do what he does best."

Fans will be able to see Michigan's run game in action against Western Michigan when the Wolverines take the field for Week 1 of the season.