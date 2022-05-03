Looking At No. 2 Pick Aidan Hutchinson As A Detroit Lion

When the Lions picked Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, most fans around the state were ecstatic. He's a local product in terms of his prep career and at the University of Michigan, he's extremely talented and he has all of the intangibles to be one of the faces of the franchise in Detroit for a long, long time. John Maakaron of All Lions took some time to answer a few questions about Hutchinson now that he's in the Honolulu blue and silver.

Did the Lions get it right with Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux?

For the Detroit Lions and their efforts to rebuild their image and culture, Aidan Hutchinson is the perfect selection. He would appear to embody everything that head coach Dan Campbell would look for in a football player. Campbell and Co. will likely never have to question his effort level and are hoping he can become a force along the defensive line for several seasons in Motown. I think Kayvon Thibodeaux will have a productive career in the NFL, but the Lions would have to take into consideration would the ex-Ducks edge rusher want to play his entire career in Detroit, or just bolt the first opportunity he had to secure big dollars. I believe Hutchinson has a very strong chance of playing his entire NFL career with the Lions.

How much does Hutchinson figure to play as a rookie? What’s the depth chart look like at his position?

Get ready to see a lot of the Lions rookie out there on the football field. This defensive line needs all of the help they can get rushing the passer. Also, if Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike can take steps forward, a boost from the interior will also aid all of Detroit's edge rushers. The initial depth chart at the rush edge position should see Aidan Hutchinson at the top with Charles Harris, Julian Okwara and James Houston in the rotation as well. The 5T position should see Romeo Okwara ahead of rookie Josh Paschal and Austin Bryant, who could end up being the odd man out in the defensive line rotation.

How good/how productive can Hutchinson be in year 1? What are some numbers/marks he should be at in his first season?

I am expecting some elevated numbers in his rookie season, but not Joey Bosa type production early in his career. I would expect 5-7 sacks in his rookie season and being up there among the league's rookie class in quarterback hits and pressures. This defensive line has talent. If Romeo Okwara can return and play up to his capabilities, Hutchinson may be in line for defensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

How will Hutchinson be utilized by Aaron Glenn? Fit/responsibilities/down-by-down/packages?

Defensive line coach Todd Wash spoke to the team's website and revealed, “We had Hutchinson extremely high in the draft process. We feel he was the most ready to play. We’re going to put him at the rush position in our base. Then he can play either defensive end in the sub package. We changed a lot of our philosophy up front. It’s going to get us more attacking. He’s got the ability to play either end spot.”

Expect to see Hutchinson on both ends of the defensive line, as the team looks to find the best matchups to attack opposing linemen. Last season at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 385 snaps on the strong-side and 372 on the weak-side. The Lions are looking to replicate the success Hutchinson had collegiately the past couple of seasons.

What’s his long term ceiling in Detroit?

Similar to other evaluators, I believe Hutchinson will have a long and prosperous NFL career. Does he have the potential to become a dominate force in the league? I think he won't crack the top 5 in sacks every season, but he will become a disruptor and an integral part of the Lions' defense for many seasons to come. He has the ceiling to become a 10-year starter and Detroit will be counting on Hutchinson becoming a highly productive defensive end to complement the young talent that has been acquired. I don't see the Lions being ranked in the bottom of the league in pass-rushing stats for the foreseeable future.