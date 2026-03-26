Tom Brady Has Explored the Idea of an NFL Return

Tom Brady isn't closing any doors as he continues to explore the post-Super Bowl-winning chapter of his life.

Just days after his appearance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic—a round-robin, flag football tournament that saw both former and current NFLers get schooled by Team USA —the GOAT revealed that he has at least inquired about an NFL return.

In an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman , Brady explained that he has asked the league about their policy regarding a potential comeback while also maintaining his 5% stake in the Raiders.

“I actually have inquired, and they don't like the idea very much,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “So I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Brady, 48, wears so many hats at this point in his career that he looks like a Lids employee. Not only is he a minority owner of both the Las Vegas Aces and Raiders, but he's also Fox Sports' lead NFL color commentator, a partner in both NOBULL and CardVault, and a driving force in the promotion of flag football ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics—a project that has stoked the fire on a potential return to the gridiron.

Tom Brady DART to Stefon Diggs 🎯



(via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/SpQTPnc2Vk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2026

While Brady was able to gracefully side-step a defender before dropping the above dime to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, it sounds like, ultimately, a return to professional football isn't going to happen.

“We explored a lot of different things,” Brady continued. “And I’m very happily retired, let me just say that too. I loved being out there playing in the flag game. I loved not getting hit. I’ve got a lot of really fun things I’m involved in. It’s never going to [get] old throwing passes to incredible athletes on the football field, but if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I'm very happy in my retirement.”

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