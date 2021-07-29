Sports Illustrated home
Alan Bowman Brings Something to the Table that No Other Michigan Quarterback Does

Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is going to make the quarterback battle very interesting as soon as camp starts.
The most interesting storyline surrounding Michigan football heading into the 2021 season is the quarterback battle. It's either going to be Cade McNamara, JJ McCarthy or Texas Tech graduate transfer Alan Bowman. We've also heard from Jim Harbaugh that we might see some of Dan Villari this fall, but he doesn't seem like a real contender for the every-down spot.

As things stand in late-July, it feels like the job is McNamara's to lose. McCarthy, while talented and driven, isn't quite ready as a true freshman. But Bowman is intriguing. He started 16 games at Tech, has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns and does not lack confidence. In the video above, Bowman explains exactly what he brings to the table, that the other quarterbacks simply do not. 

