Former Michigan Star Jon Vaughn Speaks On Bo Schembechler's Legacy

Jon Vaughn played running back at Michigan for three years and was the co-offensive player of the year in the Big Ten in 1990. He went on to have a pretty successful, yet short career in the NFL as a kick returner and running back for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. On this day, however, he identified as a victim of Dr. Robert Anderson.

Vaughn was violated by the doctor at least 45 times during his three years in Ann Arbor and obviously carries a lot of the issues that come with that kind of abuse with him to this day. When asked about Bo Schembechler's role in all of this, he didn't throw his former coach under the bus, but he also didn't blindly support him or remove him from the equation. For someone who was abused so many times, Vaughn's response in the video above should be applauded.