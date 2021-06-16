Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Former Michigan Star Jon Vaughn Speaks On Bo Schembechler's Legacy

Former Michigan standout Jon Vaughn gives one of the most level-headed views on Bo Schembechler since this entire saga started.
Author:
Publish date:

Jon Vaughn played running back at Michigan for three years and was the co-offensive player of the year in the Big Ten in 1990. He went on to have a pretty successful, yet short career in the NFL as a kick returner and running back for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. On this day, however, he identified as a victim of Dr. Robert Anderson.

Vaughn was violated by the doctor at least 45 times during his three years in Ann Arbor and obviously carries a lot of the issues that come with that kind of abuse with him to this day. When asked about Bo Schembechler's role in all of this, he didn't throw his former coach under the bus, but he also didn't blindly support him or remove him from the equation. For someone who was abused so many times, Vaughn's response in the video above should be applauded.  

jon vaughn
Football

Former Michigan Star Jon Vaughn Speaks On Bo Schembechler's Legacy

bo schembechler statue
Football

Bo Schembechler's Family Pens Letter Defending Bo's Legacy

michigan stadium
Football

Report: Former Michigan Players To Hold Press Conference Outside Michigan Stadium

bo schembechler statue
Football

Michigan Lands Transfer Target Daylen Baldwin, Jim Brandstatter Says....A Lot

Jim Brandstatter
Football

'I Don't Want To Attack The Victims, But...': Michigan's Jim Brandstatter Digs In

jim harbaugh
Football

Committed: Michigan Adds Intriguing Transfer WR

crisler
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Star Shows Out For Team USA

carnell tate
Recruiting

Dynamic Receiver Carnell Tate Close with Several Current Wolverines