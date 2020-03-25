Bobby Morrison Shares Tom Brady, Steve Everitt Recruiting Stories

Bobby Morrison served as a Michigan assistant coach from 1987-2002, including as recruiting coordinator from 1996-2002 and special teams coach from 1997-2002.

He helped put together one of the nation’s (and the program’s) best classes in 1998, featuring Drew Henson, David Terrell, Marquise Walker, Justin Fargas, Larry Foote and Cato June.

He also served as the primary recruiter for Florida native Steve Everitt, which he shares in this podcast. Additionally, Morrison discusses how Tom Brady ended up at Michigan, his impressions of Charles Woodson, Marquise Walker and Steve Breaston, his memories of the 1997 season, including his direct role in the Iowa game, and much, much more.