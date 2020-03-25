WolverineDigest
Bobby Morrison Shares Tom Brady, Steve Everitt Recruiting Stories

MichaelSpath

Bobby Morrison served as a Michigan assistant coach from 1987-2002, including as recruiting coordinator from 1996-2002 and special teams coach from 1997-2002.

 He helped put together one of the nation’s (and the program’s) best classes in 1998, featuring Drew Henson, David Terrell, Marquise Walker, Justin Fargas, Larry Foote and Cato June. 

He also served as the primary recruiter for Florida native Steve Everitt, which he shares in this podcast. Additionally, Morrison discusses how Tom Brady ended up at Michigan, his impressions of Charles Woodson, Marquise Walker and Steve Breaston, his memories of the 1997 season, including his direct role in the Iowa game, and much, much more. 

U-M Pushes For Top 2021 Defensive Line Haul

Wolverines receive high consideration from a trio of highly touted DL, and Coach Shaun Nua is pushing hard for the talented group of pass rushers.

Eric Rutter

EricRutter

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown

Buckeye4Life

Michigan Running Back Overview For The 2021 Cycle

Wolverines in the mix for premiere running back prospects.

Eric Rutter

Buckeye4Life

WR Xavier Worthy eyes June official visit to Michigan

After picking up over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a junior, three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy was floored to receive an offer from Michigan. Worthy grew up revering the Wolverines, and the speedy recruit discussed his plans for an upcoming official visit to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Running Backs Under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh hasn't landed a true bell cow running back but he has had some good ones.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Keeping Tabs On Offered Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins

The Michigan coaching staff spent some time on the phone with four-star pass rusher Derek Wilkins over the weekend.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/25/20

Apparently some in Buckeye Nation don't want to take yes for an answer.

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Ohio State's Talent Gap Isn't The Problem

This week's episode of explains why the top five reasons why the talent gap with Ohio State is overblown, and isn't Michigan's problem.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Ron Bellamy Goes In-Depth On Four-Star Running Back Donovan Edwards

Michigan is a contender for the highly touted in-state back.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Report: Green Bay Packers Expected To Sign Devin Funchess

Former Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess is expected to team up with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Brandon Brown