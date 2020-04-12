Build Your Michigan Squad

During this time of social distancing a couple forms of debate have grown very popular on Twitter. Look through nine random things and only choose three or spend 15 fictional dollars to create your best NBA starting five or hockey scoring line.

How about $15 to come up with your all-time Michigan offense?

We have labeled 25 different Michigan players between $5 and $1 dollar based on their U-M careers and it's up to you to build your best lineup consisting of one quarterback, two wide receivers, one running back and one tight end.

What's your lineup look like?