Build Your Michigan Squad

Brandon Brown

During this time of social distancing a couple forms of debate have grown very popular on Twitter. Look through nine random things and only choose three or spend 15 fictional dollars to create your best NBA starting five or hockey scoring line.

How about $15 to come up with your all-time Michigan offense?

We have labeled 25 different Michigan players between $5 and $1 dollar based on their U-M careers and it's up to you to build your best lineup consisting of one quarterback, two wide receivers, one running back and one tight end.

What's your lineup look like?

Zoltan Mesko Learned Football Is Not Life During Career At Michigan

Friday's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan punter Zoltan Mesko, who offers great insight into an incredible five-year stretch for U-M football.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Snapshot: Nico Collins

Rising senior wide receiver Nico Collins was U-M's biggest downfield threat last year.

Brandon Brown

by

BornMaizeNBlue

Top 5 Seasons Of Michigan Replay To Go Back And Watch

Michigan's Bentley Library just made two decades worth of Michigan Replay with Bo Schembechler seasons available to go back and relive. Here are our top 5 must-see suggestions.

Steve Deace

Nate Recknagel Set Records, Led Michigan Baseball To Big Ten Titles

Our April 8 #GameOfMyLife is former Wolverine Nate Recknagel, the 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year.

MichaelSpath

Recruiting Roundup: U-M Makes Another Top Group, Adds 2020 Preferred Walk-On Jerome Nichols

The Wolverines received a mixed batch of news on Friday. First, U-M was listed as part of defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja’s top eight, which is a decidedly positive development, but Michigan also saw two Detroit prospects, Kalen and Kobe King, commit to Penn State.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Makes Top Ten In Early Power Rankings

National pundits are starting to pay attention to how much talent Juwan Howard could potentially have on his roster next season.

Brandon Brown

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Analysis: What Mike Smith's Addition Means For Michigan Basketball

With the addition of grad-transfer Mike Smith from Columbia, Michigan is in a strong position heading into the late signing period.

MichaelSpath

Tracking David DeJulius And Colin Castleton

David DeJulius and Colin Castleton both seem to have a lot of suitors.

Brandon Brown