Buying or Selling the Early Hype Around Michigan Football Quarterback Bryce Underwood

Fall camp is in full swing across college campuses, and with that comes a level of hype and anticipation for the 2026 campaign to kick off.

For Michigan fans, the Wolverines are just over three weeks away from taking the field in their home opener against Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

With the opening kickoff on the horizon, we have heard rumblings of high praise for many players on this 2026 roster. But the one guy everyone has their eyes on is sophomore QB Bryce Underwood.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood has had seemingly nothing but positive reports coming from fall camp. Here is what people are saying and if I am buying or selling the hype.

What They’re Saying

Starting with the guy leading the Wolverines, new head coach Kyle Whittingham, he joined Big Ten Network yesterday and was asked about Underwood’s development.

"He's coming along well," Whittingham said. "He's had a great first six days. He is much further ahead than he was at the end of spring. He obviously worked hard this summer and did a lot of positive things getting himself ready in the film room, on the field, and so far through six practices I give him an A+."

“So far through six practices, I grade him an A+.”



Kyle Whittingham gives his early assessment of @UMichFootball QB Bryce Underwood 👇 pic.twitter.com/dbvwCtl7XP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 12, 2026

That is high praise which seemed genuine coming from the new leader of the Maize and Blue.

Michigan’s top cornerback Jyaire Hill spoke with the media on Thursday. When talking about Underwood, Hill had a bold statement, saying “that boy has turned into a demon.”

#Michigan CB Jyaire Hill says QB Bryce Underwood looks more comfortable this fall camp compared to last camp because of the offense and the wide receiver room.



He adds on how good Underwood has been:



“That boy has turned into a demon.” — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) August 13, 2026

Hill plays against Underwood every day in practice. So if there is anyone who can speak on his development, it would be a guy like Hill.

Back in the spring, Underwood also had an incredible behind-the-back pass for the touchdown.

WILD: Michigan QB Bryce Underwood threw a TD pass behind his back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AFKZNwLDGu — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 13, 2026

These are just a few of many examples of comments and glimpses of Underwood on the field that have some Michigan fans with high expectations for the upcoming season.

Buying or Selling

I am buying the hype, within reason. Do I think Underwood will break out as a Heisman candidate and best QB in the nation? Realistically, no. However, I am fully buying that he will have developed from last year in many ways.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain (18) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’d expect Underwood to be one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

The good news is that Michigan doesn’t need Underwood to be the best quarterback in the country to find success. UofM has always had a predominantly run-heavy program. When it has a quarterback who can manage the game and make plays when it counts, that is when it finds success.