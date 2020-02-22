WolverineDigest
Chris Wormley Riffs On Michigan Career, JT Was Short

MichaelSpath

Originally recruited by Rich Rodriguez, Chris Wormley was one of 30 signees for the Wolverines' No. 6 rated class in 2012, beginning his career for Brady Hoke. 

He missed his first season with a torn ACL and largely was a backup in 2013-14, during Hoke's final two years. Wormley was a breakout star in JIm Harbaugh's first season, recording career highs in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (6.5). 

Wormley was elected captain and was a standout defensive end on Michigan's 2016 team. Overall, he finished his career with 31 starts, 33.0 tackles for loss and 18 sacks (11th all time at U-M). He has since spent three years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, playing a career-high 46% of the defensive snaps in 2019. 

In the interview, Wormley talks about his recruiting story, why it went south for Hoke, the transition to Harbaugh, the 2016 Penn State game, THE Game in 2016 and the controversial fourth-down spot, and more. 

