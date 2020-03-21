Clint Copenhaver Talks 1997 Preseason, Colorado Game, His Michigan Legacy

A native of Brighton, Mich., Copenhaver was a late bloomer in recruiting, ultimately choosing Michigan over opportunities at Michigan State and Iowa. He redshirted in 1994 as part of a famed class that also included Scott Dreisbach, Juaquin Feazell, Chris Floyd, Jon Jansen, Marcus Ray and Sam Sword.

Copenhaver's debut performance in a maize and blue uniform was the Wolverines' incredible 18-17 comeback against Virginia in 1995. He made his first interception that year as a backup linebacker and would record one interception in each of his four seasons.

Copenhaver started 20 games during his Michigan career, including eight during the 1997 national championship season.

