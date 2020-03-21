WolverineDigest
Clint Copenhaver Talks 1997 Preseason, Colorado Game, His Michigan Legacy

MichaelSpath

A native of Brighton, Mich., Copenhaver was a late bloomer in recruiting, ultimately choosing Michigan over opportunities at Michigan State and Iowa. He redshirted in 1994 as part of a famed class that also included Scott Dreisbach, Juaquin Feazell, Chris Floyd, Jon Jansen, Marcus Ray and Sam Sword. 

Copenhaver's debut performance in a maize and blue uniform was the Wolverines' incredible 18-17 comeback against Virginia in 1995. He made his first interception that year as a backup linebacker and would record one interception in each of his four seasons. 

Copenhaver started 20 games during his Michigan career, including eight during the 1997 national championship season. 

Football

Video: Jon Teske's Top 10 Moments At Michigan

It didn't look like Jon Teske would have many big moments when he arrived at Michigan but he developed into the winningest big man in program history and had some splash moments along the way.

Brandon Brown

JJ Jones Reacts To ‘Surreal’ Michigan Offer

J.J. Jones looks to visit U-M as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Former Wolverines and greatest NFL quarterback of all time Tom Brady is official a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Sophomore CJ Hicks To Visit Michigan ‘Soon’ After Receiving Offer

Michigan has offered some talented players from Ohio recently, including CJ Hicks.

Eric Rutter

Discussing Zavier Simpson's Ranking Among College Basketball's Top 50 Players

Michigan's senior point guard Zavier Simpson was the Wolverines' captain and leader and he received some national attention this year as well.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/20/20

Yesterday we remembered our favorite first round Michigan NCAA Tournament wins ever. Today we reminisce about my favorite second round triumph.

Steve Deace

Newly Offered Safety Rod Moore Talks Michigan Interest

The timing of the U-M offer surprised Rod Moore.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball New And Notes

Sports are on hold but Michigan basketball developments are not.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Five-Star Joshua Christopher Nearing Decision

Michigan's already loaded recruiting class could get a big boost if Joshua Cristopher goes blue like many think he will.

Brandon Brown

Steve's Pick: The First Step Of 1989's Magical Run

An interim coach with a team known for early NCAA Tournament flame outs began its storybook run in the 1989 NCAA Tournament against Xavier.

Steve Deace