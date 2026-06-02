Top College Football Newcomers Michigan Football Will Face in 2026

Michigan has its own newcomers who are set to impress this fall on Saturdays in the Big House and in opposing stadiums. But the Big Ten, which is one of the top conferences in all of football, is littered with new talent and there are several names Michigan fans need to know.

Recently, ESPN compiled a list of the top 100 college football newcomers ahead of the 2026 season, and here are the players the Wolverines will face this season.

QB Josh Hoover (Indiana) - No. 1

The reigning national champions might've lost Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, but Curt Cignetti and Indiana landed the top transfer QB on the market. Josh Hoover comes from TCU, where he put up elite numbers.

After throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and over 70 touchdowns as the starting QB for the Horned Frogs, Hoover is set to make his mark on the Big Ten.

QB Rocco Becht (Penn State) - No. 6

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Rocco Becht comes from Iowa State, where he will join his head coach Matt Campbell at Penn State. While he played in the Big 12, it will be a seamless transition for Becht in terms of learning the playbook. Becht started 39 games for Iowa State during his tenure, and the Nittany Lions landed one of the top transfer QBs on the market.

S Koi Perich (Oregon) - No. 10

Michigan has already seen Koi Perich, who transferred to Oregon from Minnesota, but it will be a fresh face in Eugene when the Wolverines travel there this season. Perich is a versatile defensive back, and someone who racked up 128 tackles and six interceptions during his time with the Gophers.

WR Nick Marsh (Indiana) - No. 11

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Like Perich, Michigan knows all about Nick Marsh. He comes to Indiana after playing two seasons at Michigan State, becoming a top target in the Big Ten. Now, Marsh will really be able to show off what he can do in an explosive offense in Bloomington, led by new QB Josh Hoover. Michigan will have three corners who could rotate in defending Marsh this fall.

Edge Tobi Osunsanmi (Indiana) - No. 18

Indiana went out and landed the Kansas State transfer, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2025, during the back-half of the season. The Hoosiers lost experience along the defensive line following the national title win, but Osunsanmi is a plug-and-play edge rusher who looks to make an impact this fall.

S Earl Little Jr. (Ohio State) - No. 28

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After stops at both Alabama and Florida State, Earl Little Jr. is now in Columbus after the Buckeyes lost three key players from their secondary, including Caleb Downs. Little was an All-ACC player last fall. Little could lead the Ohio State secondary this fall, and he will be tasked with stopping some of the elite pass catchers in the Big Ten.

WR Parker Livingstone (Oklahoma) - No. 34

A rare rivalry transfer, Livingstone comes to the Sooners from rival Texas. The former roommate of Arch Manning is now playing in Oklahoma and he possesses quality size, standing at 6'4". Michigan will see Livingstone in Week 2, and he will be a big part of what the Wolverines have to defend.

WR Trell Harris (Oklahoma) - No. 42

Another wide receiver transfer Michigan will have to lock in on early, Harris comes from Virginia, where he led the Cavs, catching for 847 yards last season. Oklahoma made it a priority to give John Mateer weapons, as Michigan did with Bryce Underwood. Harris is an explosive playmaker, who can make short gains turn into long plays after the catch.

DT James Smith (Ohio State) - No. 47

After losing Kayden McDonald, OSU needed someone to come in and fill the void. Ryan Day went out and landed the Alabama transfer, who is entering his senior season. The 315-pound tackle started 12 games last season for the Tide, and will be a big body to plug up the middle.

WR Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State) - No. 51

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Ohio State is known for landing five-star wide receivers and Chris Henry is the latest. The Buckeyes might have Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss on the depth chart, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Henry end up as the second-leading WR on the team in 2026, behind Smith. With Michigan adding Smith Snowden, the Wolverines' CBs will have a big task to end the regular season.

RB Legend Bey (Ohio State) - No. 61

The true freshman will come to Ohio State after flipping from Tennessee. He will likely be behind at least Bo Jackson, if not Isaiah West too. But Bey is talented and Ryan Day could look to get him playing time early this season.

Edge Qua Russaw (Ohio State) - No. 65

Another Alabama transfer, Russaw saw limited playing time in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. After Ohio State lost a lot from its front seven, Russaw is a high-ceiling player, but hasn't show the high floor yet.

Edge Jake Kreul (Oklahoma) - No. 66

Jake Kreul was a Michigan target, but chose the Sooners over the Wolverines and others in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It's not clear how quickly the true freshman will work his way into the rotation, but Michigan could see Kreul in the Big House in Week 2.

OT Immanuel Iheanacho (Oregon) - No. 76

Iheanacho, another true freshman, was a five-star prospect in the 2026 class. Again, it's not clear how early he could see playing time, but the offensive lineman does have plug-and-play potential. Michigan doesn't play Oregon until toward the end of the season, and with injuries, the Wolverines could see the true freshman.

RB Turbo Richard (Indiana) - No. 81

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After losing its top two backs, Indiana went out and landed the Boston College transfer. The 5'8" back ran for over 700 yards for Boston College last season, and will compete with a couple of backs for playing time. It's likely the Wolverines will see Richard in some capacity this fall.

TE Kendre Harrison (Oregon) - No. 87

Oregon lost Kenyon Sadiq to the draft, and the former five-star could see the field right away as a true freshman. Harrison is very athletic and the Ducks could use him in a variety of ways this fall. Michigan fans should plan on seeing Harrison in some sort of role toward the end of the season.

S Jeremiah Cooper (Penn State) - No. 94

Another Iowa State transfer, Cooper comes to Penn State after suffering an ACL injury. However, when healthy, Cooper is a standout safety. During his time with the Cyclones, Cooper tallied 134 tackles, 22 pass deflections, along with eight interceptions.

WR Amarion Jackson (Penn State) - No. 99

Jackson, a true freshman, was an Iowa State commit and flipped to Penn State following Matt Campbell's move. The Nittany Lions lost a lot at wide receiver, and Campbell said Jackson had a nice spring. While there is a lot unclear regarding the Nittany Lions as of now, Jackson could carve out a role.

Team Players Ohio State 5 Indiana 4 Oklahoma 3 Oregon 3 Penn State 3