Craig Roh Looks Back On Career During Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke Eras

MichaelSpath

Craig Roh started 51 games for the Wolverines from 2009-12, recording 10.5 sacks among 26.5 total tackles for loss. 

In this interview, Roh discusses how he ended up at Michigan, first recruited by Tony Dews to play for Rich Rodriguez. 

He discusses the early portion of his career, when he lined up opposite Michigan defensive end Brandon Graham and why Roh was able to play so significantly as a true freshman. He also shares some inside scoop on the quarterback battle between Denard Robinson and Tate Forcier, and why Robinson ended up on top.

Roh then takes us into the decision to change coaches, Rodriguez let go, and the arrival of Brady Hoke. Like many Wolverines, the arrival of Hoke and defensive coordinator Greg Mattison breathed new life into the Roh's career, and Michigan found instant success, beating Ohio State and winning the Sugar Bowl in 2011. 

Roh wraps the interview thinking back on the legacy he left at Michigan and what his post-college career has looked like, including five years in the CFL, and building a career teaching defensive line play to current and future football players. 

