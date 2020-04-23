Four-Star Wide Receiver Cristian Dixon Eyes Michigan As Potential NFL Launch Pad

With the NFL Draft set to begin later tonight, Michigan has its recruiting efforts fixed on one wide receiver that is determined to wind up in the professional ranks as well—Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star Cristian Dixon.

With over 20 offers to his name, Dixon trimmed that growing list down to eight schools when he released his top group on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

Dixon listed USC, Oregon, Washington State, Texas A & M, Nebraska, Cal and LSU in addition to U-M in that top group.

“I’ve been trimming it down and ultimately feeling the right schools and where I see myself, where I picture myself at,” Dixon told Wolverine Digest. “With my personality, what type of people live in those areas, I feel like those eight schools all fit me the best that have offered me.”

Standing at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Dixon is very interested in what a future with the Wolverines could hold. Specifically, Dixon named head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis are to main reasons that U-M was a part of his top group.

“Honestly, Coach Gattis’ ability to produce and develop receivers,” Dixon said. “Him being at Alabama and producing Jerry Jeudy as one of the Biletnikoff guys... That’s a big goal of mine. To win the Biletnikoff proves that you’re the best. [Gattis] told me his resume from Chris Godwin to all the receivers that he produced before that, so he knows what a top-tier receiver looks like and what it takes to be successful, so that plays a big factor. I will be going to a school that produces my position. Why go to a school that doesn’t?”

In his discussions with Gattis, Dixon has learned about the depth chart at Michigan and where he would potentially slot into that group of player.

“He emphasized that they don’t have the tallest receivers, and I’m a playmaker on the outside and that they need outsides because this class is a really big class for them to get wides. So, he definitely sees me as a stretch player, to stretch the field and be a big-time playmaker.”

Though Dixon has not visited Ann Arbor yet, the four-star product has worked to build a relationship with the U-M staff and to get a feel for what the environment at Michigan is like.

“I got a great feel,” Dixon said. “Coach Harbaugh, I know he’s a great coach. He definitely knows what it takes to win and be successful at that level. He knows what an NFL-tier player looks like because he’s been there, his brother is there. He definitely has the resume, so I have a good feel for coach Harbaugh. I definitely trust him because there is no reason not to. He’s been there, and he knows what it takes. I definitely have a good feel for Michigan. I just need to take a visit.”

Given the profile of what type of receivers Michigan is looking for, Dixon could be a sound fit as a big-bodied player that can make players both in the open field and in the red zone. Dixon uses his strength and a quick release with sharp hands at the line of scrimmage to get open and make plays at Mater Dei, all elements of his game that should translate to the college level as well.

Right now, Dixon says he operates in an Air Raid offense at Mater Dei and compares the structure of the system to that of Washington State, which is one of his top schools.

“At Mater Dei, it’s such a high level football program,” Dixon said. “We have college and NFL scheme concepts. We are breaking down the coverages before a play. We have five seconds to break down a coverage and see where the openings are.”

Still, Dixon believes his skill set is system-independent and outlined what factors he is looking for regarding his future offense.

“I feel like I can do well in any system, but it’s not a big preference,” Dixon said. “I just want a team that throws the ball and produces my position to go to the next level, and quarterback is definitely a big factor.”

Dixon indicated that he is not sure which schools other than USC he will be taking an official visit to and mentioned that he is still open to other schools entering his recruitment.

So far, Michigan has offered over 30 wide receivers in the 2021 class, and Dixon is quite fond of the Wolverines as well. Will Michigan make the cut for his five official visits? Let us know!